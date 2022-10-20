The Most Playoff Appearances For Every NBA Team Since 2000

The last two decades have produced some great basketball. We have seen multiple dynasties, great players, and a ton of memories. The best basketball comes in the playoffs. The stakes are higher. The lights seem to shine a little brighter. That is because the road through the playoffs creates one goal in mind. That is winning the NBA championship. Since 2000, a handful of teams have won a title, with many of those teams winning more than once.

Making the playoffs is the first step but for many teams, that is the step they cannot get past. Some teams have not made it to the playoffs more than half of the time since the new millennium. Some teams have doubled their playoff appearances with nothing to show for it. Making the playoffs doesn’t always mean a championship is at the end of the tunnel. The proof is in the pudding when you read this list.

Here are the total playoffs appearances for every NBA team since 2000.

27T. Charlotte Hornets - 6

Playoff Seasons: 2000-2002, 2010, 2014, 2016

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Emeka Okafor, Gerald Wallace, Kemba Walker, Terry Rozier, Al Jefferson

The best stretch of success for the franchise came between 1992 to 2002. The team made seven playoff appearances, which included three straight appearances between 2000 to 2002. That also included two trips to the second round. The 2000 playoffs saw the Hornets own a 3-2 advantage over the Milwaukee Bucks before squandering away the series in seven games.

Since 2002, the Hornets have won a total of three playoff games. Those all came in 2016 when the Hornets owned a 3-2 lead over the Miami Heat in the first round. Instead, the team lost in seven games and that was the last time the franchise made the playoffs. The Hornets have never made the Conference Finals in their history and have not advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2002.

27T. Sacramento Kings - 7

Playoff Seasons: 2000-2006

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Mike Bibby, Peja Stojakovic, Chris Webber, De’Aaron Fox, DeMarcus Cousins

The Kings own the longest playoff drought in professional basketball. The Kings have not qualified for the playoffs since 2006. It’s been a long time since the Kings have had a winning record as well. There was a time when the franchise was proud. From 1999 to 2006, the Kings made the playoffs every season. That included making the second round four consecutive seasons between 2001 to 2004.

In 2002, the team thought they had a chance to make it to the NBA Finals for the first time in five decades. Instead, the Kings lost a 3-2 series advantage to the Lakers in the Conference Finals. To this day, many believe that the officials lost that series for the Kings and favored the Lakers. That debate will never die. Now, the team is searching for their first playoff appearance in 17 seasons once the new year begins.

27T. New York Knicks - 7

Playoff Seasons: 2000, 2001, 2004, 2011-2013, 2021

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Stephon Marbury, David Lee, Carmelo Anthony, Tyson Chandler, Julius Randle

When we say that Patrick Ewing meant a lot to the Knicks, we weren’t kidding. Ewing, John Starks, Charles Oakley, and many others from the 90s are still heroes in New York. It’s been two decades and the area still hangs onto those memories because that is all they have anymore. The Knicks are near the bottom of the bottom when it comes to postseason success.

The Knicks made the playoffs once between 2002 to 2010. Carmelo Anthony had a nice three-year run with the team, which included leading the league in scoring in 2013. The Knicks made the second round of the playoffs, but that second-round appearance is the only time that the Knicks have made it since 2000. After 2013, the Knicks went eight years before qualifying for the playoffs before they were dusted up by the Hawks in five games in 2021.

27T. Minnesota Timberwolves - 7

Playoff Seasons: 2000-2004, 2018, 2022

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Kevin Garnett, Kevin Love, Andrew Wiggins, Ricky Rubio, Karl-Anthony Towns

The Kevin Garnett years were very good for the Timberwolves. With Garnett suiting up, the team was a playoff contender. That included trips to the playoffs each year between 1997 to 2004. All but one of those seasons ended in the first round. The best season in franchise history remains in 2004 when the league MVP led the Timberwolves to the Conference Finals. The team was defeated by the Lakers in six games, which remains their only trip to the Conference Finals in franchise history.

After the 2004 run, the team didn’t qualify for the playoffs until 2018. That long 14-year drought was ended thanks to an All-Star season from Karl-Anthony Towns and the addition of Jimmy Butler. However, the Butler experiment failed, and he was shipped out. It took four years later until the team made it again. After a strong showing in the playoffs, the team acquired Rudy Gobert and appears to have a core that could make a long run of making the playoffs.

26. New Orleans Pelicans - 8

Playoff Seasons: 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2018, 2022

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Chris Paul, David West, Anthony Davis, Brandon Ingram, DeMarcus Cousins

Technically speaking, the Pelicans own eight playoff appearances since 2003. The 2002-03 season was when the Pelicans began an NBA team. The team made the playoffs their first season in the league and then again in 2004, but was defeated in the first round. The Pelicans have made the second round of the playoffs two times and were led by two of their all-time greats.

The first time came when Chris Paul was enjoying a 2007-08 season that saw him involved in the MVP conversation. The Pelicans were the Hornets at the time and nearly had the defending champion Spurs on the ropes. New Orleans held a 3-2 lead over the Spurs but then lost the next two games to fall in seven games. The other time came in 2018 when Anthony Davis had his best season. Had DeMarcus Cousins been healthy, who knows how much more competitive their second-round series with the Warriors would have been.

23T. Washington Wizards - 9

Playoff Seasons: 2005-2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison, John Wall, Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook

We are almost pushing 44 years since the Wizards made the NBA Finals. Since 1979, the Wizards have made the second round of the playoffs five times. Three of those times came between 2014 and 2017. The John Wall and Bradley Beal combination was a lethal one that didn’t even live up to its full potential. An injury to Wall forced him to miss significant time, and it altered his career. During that time, Beal grew to become a potential scoring champion. All in all, the Wizards had their best success in recent memory during that time.

The Wizards enjoyed four consecutive playoff appearances between 2005 to 2008. Gilbert Arenas took the world by storm with his scoring ability. Like Wall and Beal, that story ended too soon as well. When Arenas was caught bringing guns into the locker room, his NBA career took a sharp turn. It’s been a whole lot of "what if" for these fans over the last two decades.

23T. Cleveland Cavaliers - 9

Playoff Seasons: 2006-2010, 2015-2018

Championships: 1 (2016)

The Best Players Since 2000: LeBron James, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving

If LeBron James wasn’t around, then we didn’t see the Cavaliers in the playoffs. The Cavaliers have only made the playoffs since 2000 if LeBron was on the team. That included appearances between 2006 to 2010. All five times saw the Cavaliers make the second round of the playoffs. Two of those items featured appearances in the Conference Finals, with one trip to the NBA Finals in 2007. Their Finals appearance was a shell-shocking experience when the Spurs swept the team.

After LeBron left the team and came back in 2014, the Cavaliers made the NBA Finals for four straight years. The team played the Warriors every time. Three of those appearances resulted in the Cavaliers losing, but the one win was the sweetest. The Cavaliers became the first team to battle back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to claim their first championship in franchise history. While Cleveland owns a significant amount fewer appearances, the team took advantage when they had their shot.

23T. Golden State Warriors - 9

Playoff Seasons: 2007, 2013-2019, 2022

Championships: 4 (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

The Best Players Since 2000: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala

Like the Cavaliers, the Warriors took advantage of their time. From 1995 to 2006, the Warriors failed to make the playoffs. They enjoyed a Cinderella run in 2007 when Baron Davis and Stephen Jackson led the No. 8 Warriors over the top-seeded Mavericks and MVP Dirk Nowitzki. After that, the team didn’t make the playoffs again until 2013.

The Stephen Curry years have been fruitful. Between 2015 to 2019, the Warriors made the NBA Finals for five consecutive years. The team won championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018 with Andre Iguodala winning Finals MVP and Durant winning back-to-back years. The team lost to the Cavaliers in 2016 and the Raptors in 2019. Most recently, the Warriors made it back to the NBA Finals where Curry won his first Finals MVP and his fourth championship. Talk about efficiency. The Warriors won six NBA Finals appearances in nine trips to the playoffs since 2000.

21T. Los Angeles Clippers - 10

Playoff Seasons: 2006, 2012-2017, 2019-2021

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

The Clippers own more playoff appearances than both the Cavaliers and Warriors but have never made the NBA Finals. Let that set it for a moment. The Clippers were once a laughingstock. From 1977 to 2005, the team made the playoffs three times. Then, the team made it in 2006 and lost in the second round. The team went on a five-year playoff drought before acquiring Chris Paul.

Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan launched “Lob City” which saw a string of six appearances in the playoffs. The talent was on paper, but the team could never make it past the second round. That included blowing a 3-1 lead to the Rockets in 2014. The Clippers nearly made it to the NBA Finals in 2021. However, an injury to Kawhi Leonard forced Paul George to play a one-man show, and the team was bounced on their first trip to the Conference Finals.

21T. Phoenix Suns - 10

Playoff Seasons: 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005-2008, 2010, 2021, 2022

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Steve Nash, Shawn Marion, Amar’e Stoudemire, Chris Paul, Devin Booker

The Sun's own four trips to the Conference Finals since 2000. Three of those appearances were led by two-time MVP Steve Nash. The core of Nash, Shawn Marion, and Amar’e Stoudemire was a fearless group, but the team was bounced by the Spurs, Mavericks, and Lakers during that time. After 2010, the Suns failed to make the playoffs until 2021.

The addition of Chris Paul made Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and the rest of the Sun complete. The team marched past the Lakers, Nuggets, and Clippers to make the NBA Finals in 2021. Paul would miss out on his first championship after the Bucks won in six games. Last year, the Suns owned the best record in the NBA but fell to the Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs in seven games.

19T. Orlando Magic - 11

Playoff Seasons: 2001-2003, 2007-2012, 2019, 2020

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Tracy McGrady, Dwight Howard, Jameer Nelson, Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon

Before we all assume this was all on Dwight Howard, you have to remember that Howard didn’t get drafted until 2004. Give Tracy McGrady credit for his three appearances even though the Magic were eliminated in the first round each time. The Howard years were fruitful as the team made the playoffs each season between 2007 to 2012. Howard even led the Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009, which included an upset over LeBron James in the playoffs.

The Magic lost to the Lakers in five games in 2009. The team made it back to the Conference Finals in 2010 but lost to the Celtics. After two first-round knockouts, Howard demanded out and went to the Lakers. Since 2012, the Magic own two first-round playoff exits, 2019 and 2020, to their name in the postseason.

19T. Detroit Pistons - 11

Playoff Seasons: 2000, 2002-2009, 2016, 2019

Championships: 1 (2004)

The Best Players Since 2000: Chauncey Billups, Ben Wallace, Richard Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince, Andre Drummond

The Pistons own 11 playoff appearances to put their franchise in the middle of the pack, but it’s been a while since they were successful. The Pistons have not won a playoff game since 2008. The team has made the first round of the playoffs three times since then and was swept each time. If you count their two losses to the Celtics in the Conference Finals in 2008, the Pistons have lost 14 consecutive playoff games.

During the 2000s, the Pistons were an Eastern Conference dynasty. Between 2003 to 2008, the Pistons made the Conference Finals every season. In 2004 and 2005, the team made the NBA Finals and won the 2004 championship over the Lakers. The team made it back the following year with a seven-game series win over the Heat before losing to the Spurs in the Finals.

16T. Memphis Grizzlies - 12

Playoff Seasons: 2004-2006, 2011-2017, 2021, 2022

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Pau Gasol, Mike Conley Jr., Marc Gasol, Zach Randolph, Ja Morant

For a team that has never made the NBA Finals, the Grizzlies make the playoffs a lot. From 2003 to 2005, the Grizzlies made the playoffs every season only to lose 12 consecutive playoff games. The Grizzlies joined the league in 1995 but didn’t win their first playoff game until 2010. From 2010 to 2016, those years were a lot of fun for Memphis as the team made the playoffs each season.

That included the team’s best season in 2013 when the team made the Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. Led by Defensive Player of the Year winner Marc Gasol, the Grizzlies upset the Thunder in five games but were quickly swept by the Spurs. The Grizzlies have made the second round four times in franchise history. The last time came in 2022 when the team challenged the Warriors to six games.

16T. Chicago Bulls - 12

Playoff Seasons: 2005-2007, 2009-2015, 2017, 2022

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Luol Deng, Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine

The Bulls have not been the same since Michael Jordan left in 1998. The team has not returned to the NBA Finals since that year and won just one Conference Finals appearance. When Jordan retired, the Bulls did not make the playoffs again until 2005. From 2005 to 2016, the Bulls made the playoffs each season all but two times. Many of those visits resulted in first-round losses.

The team made a Conference Finals run in 2011 when MVP Derrick Rose was healthy. The team won their first game against the triple threat of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. The Heat would rattle off four straight wins to eliminate the Bulls. The Heat eliminated the Bulls in 2013 in the second round in the same scenario. The team missed the playoffs four seasons before last year’s opening-round loss to the Bucks.

16T. Atlanta Hawks - 12

Playoff Seasons: 2008-2017, 2021-2022

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Al Horford, Paul Millsap, Joe Johnson, Trae Young, Josh Smith

After 1998, the Hawks failed to make the playoffs for 10 seasons. The core of Al Horford, Josh Smith, and Joe Johnson fielded some competitive teams during that time. The Hawks made the second round of the playoffs each season between 2009 to 2011. After three first-round exits, the team had their best playoff push since 1970 when the team made the Conference Finals in 2015. There, the Hawks met a buzz-saw in LeBron James and the Cavaliers and lost four straight games.

The Hawks were eliminated again by James in the second round of the playoffs in 2016 and then lost in the first round in 2017. The team went three years without a playoff appearance and then returned to the Conference Finals. With Trae Young and John Collins leading the way, the Hawks tied the Bucks 2-2 but then lost two straight to miss out on the NBA Finals.

12T. Oklahoma City Thunder - 13

Playoff Seasons: 2000, 2002, 2005, 2010-2014, 2016-2020

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Ray Allen, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka, James Harden

The 2000s were not very kind to the Thunder. The team made the playoffs in 2001 and 2004 and then did not make it again until 2010. The Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka years were a lot of fun. Between 2010 and 2016, the Thunder made the Conference Finals four times and made one appearance in the NBA Finals.

Durant won four scoring titles during that stretch and won the MVP Award in 2014. The Thunder nearly defeated the 73-win Warriors in 2016 but blew a 3-1 lead in the Conference Finals. Then Durant left to join the Warriors. Westbrook won an MVP Award in 2017 but could not get the team out of the first round of the playoffs. The Thunder had four straight first-round exits after 2016 and haven’t made the playoffs since 2019.

12T. Houston Rockets - 13

Playoff Seasons: 2004-2005, 2007-2009, 2013-2020

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming, Steve Francis, James Harden, Chris Paul

The mid-2000s featured some success with Tracy McGrady and Yao Ming. The farthest the group could go was to the second round. In 2009, the Rockets pushed the Lakers to seven games in the second round before losing. After that, the team didn’t return to the playoffs until 2013. With James Harden leading the way, the team made the postseason each season up to 2020.

The Rockets played in the Conference Finals two times. The team beat the Clippers in seven games to make it one time in 2015 before losing to the Warriors in five games. The 2018 playoffs nearly saw the Rockets end the Warriors dynasty. The Rockets held a 3-2 series lead but blew the next two games.

12T. Brooklyn Nets - 13

Playoff Seasons: 2002-2007, 2013-2015, 2019-2022

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Jason Kidd, Vince Carter, Richard Jefferson, Kevin Durant, Brook Lopez

It’s been 20 years since the Nets last made the NBA Finals. The 2002 and 2003 playoffs saw the New Jersey Nets reach the championship game back-to-back seasons. Jason Kidd was an MVP candidate, while Richard Jefferson was just as good a scorer as anybody. Both times the Nets lost the title game to the Lakers and Spurs, respectively. Between 2002 and 2007, the Nets made the second round all but one time.

After 2007, the Nets didn’t make the playoffs again until 2013. After three successful seasons, the team went four years without making the playoffs. In back-to-back years, the Nets were beaten in the first round. The 2021 playoffs were a thrill. The Nets were one Kevin Durant toe away from eliminating the Bucks in Game 7 to make the Conference Finals but lost in overtime. Last year, the superteam was swept in four games by the Celtics.

12T. Toronto Raptors - 13

Playoff Seasons: 2000-2002, 2007, 2008, 2014-2020, 2022

Championships: 1 (2019)

The Best Players Since 2000: Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Kawhi Leonard

Vince Carter and Chris Bosh were both successful individual players but couldn’t get the team past the first round. The team’s playoff success wasn’t apparent until 2014. After two first-round exits, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan took the league by storm and brought competitive basketball to Toronto. The team made the Conference Finals in 2016 and held a 2-2 tie with the Cavaliers but then lost in six games.

The Raptors met the Cavaliers in the second round back-to-back years and were swept each time. That led to Coach of the Year Dwane Casey losing his job. A one-year trial with Kawhi Leonard turned out to work as the Raptors rode the Finals MVP to their first championship in team history with a win over the Warriors.

9T. Philadelphia 76ers - 14

Playoff Seasons: 2000-2003, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018-2022

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Allen Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo, Andre Iguodala, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

It’s been over two decades since the 76ers made the NBA Finals. Led by MVP Allen Iverson, the 76ers won Game 1 against the Lakers but then lost in five games. The 76ers have not been back to the NBA Finals since that time. After Iverson left, the team dabbled in four more playoff appearances, including a second-round appearance in 2012 at the heels of an injury to Derrick Rose. The team pushed the Celtics to seven games in the second round before falling.

The 76ers embarked on a long rebuild that took five years. With Joel Embiid healthy, the 76ers have made the second round of the playoffs in four of the last five seasons. The team was eliminated in Game 7 by a game-winning three-pointer by Kawhi Leonard in 2019 that left Embiid walking off the court in tears. The team also lost a seven-game series against the Hawks in 2021.

9T. Denver Nuggets - 14

Playoff Seasons: 2003-2013, 2019-2022

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Carmelo Anthony, Marcus Camby, Jamal Murray, Kenneth Faried, Nikola Jokic

The Nuggets made the playoffs three times during the 90s. After 1995, the team failed to make it back until 2004. The Carmelo Anthony years featured five consecutive exits in the first round and only four playoff wins. After that, Anthony and Chauncey Billups led the Nuggets to the Conference Finals in 2009 but were defeated by the Lakers in six games.

Anthony was eventually traded, and the Nuggets made the playoffs four more years after that but were defeated in the first round four straight years. The team failed to make the playoffs five straight seasons until 2019. Nikola Jokic turned into an MVP candidate in the last two seasons. The 2020 playoffs featured the Nuggets in the Conference Finals, but the team was eliminated by the Lakers in five games.

9T. Milwaukee Bucks - 14

Playoff Seasons: 2000-2001, 2003-2004, 2006, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017-2022

Championships: 1 (2021)

The Best Players Since 2000: Ray Allen, Michael Redd, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Back in 2001, the Bucks nearly made the NBA Finals. Ray Allen was as good a shooter as anybody and had the 76ers on the ropes. The 76ers won the Conference Finals in seven games though. After that, the team didn’t make the second round again until 2019. That featured eight exits in the first round. From 2019 to 2022, the Bucks have made the second round each season.

The birth of the MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made the Bucks an Eastern Conference threat. The Bucks made the Conference Finals in 2019 and won the first two games of the series. However, the Raptors won the series in six games. The team lost to the Heat in five games but made it back to the Conference Finals in 2021. The Bucks won the NBA Finals in six games with Giannis winning Finals MVP. Last year, the Bucks held a 3-2 series lead but lost to the Celtics in seven games.

6T. Utah Jazz - 15

Playoff Seasons: 2000-2003, 2007-2010, 2012, 2017-2022

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Karl Malone, Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell

After the Jazz made the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, Karl Malone stuck around long enough to see the Jazz make the playoffs five more times. After Malone left in 2003, a new group was built that featured Deron Williams and Carlos Boozer. The Jazz made a run to the Conference Finals in 2007 but was defeated by the Spurs in five games. The team made the second round two more times, which saw their season end by the Lakers each time.

From 2010 to 2016, the Jazz made the playoffs one time. The team created a new core of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and saw the team make the playoffs for six straight years. With that said, expectations were never met. The team was bounced in the second round three times, including the 2020-21 season when the Jazz had the best record in the NBA.

6T. Portland Trail Blazers - 15

Playoff Seasons: 2000-2003, 2009-2011, 2014-2021

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Rasheed Wallace, LaMarcus Aldridge, Brandon Roy, Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum

The Trail Blazers made the Conference Finals in 1999 and 2000 with a group that featured Rasheed Wallace. Both times, the team lost to the eventual NBA champion. Between 2001 and 2003, the team was defeated in the first round. The team then went five seasons without a playoff appearance, but when they did make it, the team lost three straight seasons in the first round.

After a two-year lull, the Trail Blazers featured a core of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum making the playoffs each season from 2014 to 2021. That featured three appearances in the second round and once Conference Finals finished in 2019. The Warriors swept the team in four games when their NBA Finals hopes were shot.

6T. Los Angeles Lakers - 15

Playoff Seasons: 2000-2004, 2006-2013, 2020-2021

Championships: 6 (2000-2002, 2009, 2010, 2020)

The Best Players Since 2000: Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Pau Gasol, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Lakers own two playoff appearances since 2013. One of those results ended in a championship, so take the good with the bad. The end of the Kobe Bryant years left the Lakers capped out for money, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis brought a title to the city. With Bryant in the mix, the team enjoyed a ton of success between 2000 to 2012.

Shaquille O’Neal was the most dominant player in the league between 2000 to 2002. The Lakers completed a three-peat with O’Neal winning Finals MVP each season. The team made the NBA Finals four times before O’Neal left. The Lakers added Pau Gasol to the mix in 2008 and the team rattled off three straight trips to the NBA Finals, which featured two titles in 2009 and 2010.

5. Indiana Pacers - 16

Playoff Seasons: 2000-2006, 2011-2014, 2016-2020

Championships: 0

The Best Players Since 2000: Reggie Miller, Danny Granger, Jermaine O’Neal, Paul George, David West

The Pacers found themselves in the playoffs a lot but have not made the NBA Finals since 2000. Reggie Miller’s one chance of winning a title came to an end at the feet of the Lakers. The Pacers returned to the Conference Finals in 2004 but were eliminated by the Pistons. The Pistons dynasty eliminated Indiana again in 2005 in the second round.

Since 2011, the Pacers have been eliminated in the first round six times, but there was a time between 2012 and 2014 when the Pacers were LeBron’s No. 1 rival. The Heat defeated the Pacers each time during this span. That featured a six-game series loss in 2012. The Pacers played the Heat back-to-back years in the Conference Finals. The 2013 playoffs featured a seven-game series, while the 2014 playoffs were won by Miami in six.

4. Miami Heat - 17

Playoff Seasons: 2000-2001, 2004-2007, 2009-2014, 2016, 2018, 2020-2022

Championships: 3 (2006, 2012, 2013)

The Best Players Since 2000: Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Jimmy Butler

Pat Riley is one of the greatest basketball minds, and he has the stats to prove it. When Riley was the coach of the Heat, the team pushed the Pistons to seven games in the Conference Finals in 2005. Then, he saw his team beat the Pistons the next season and win a championship over the Mavericks In 2006. When he became an executive, he brought in LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Ray Allen via free agency to help the team win two more titles in 2012 and 2013.

The Heat made the NBA Finals four straight years between 2011 and 2014. After LeBron left, the Heat nearly made it back to the Conference Finals in 2016 but lost to the Raptors in seven games. The team made it back to the NBA Finals in 2020, with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the way. Last year, the Heat pushed the Celtics to seven games in the Conference Finals. All in all, the Heat have been a basketball success for two decades.

2T. Boston Celtics - 18

Playoff Seasons: 2002-2005, 2008-2013, 2015-2022

Championships: 1 (2008)

The Best Players Since 2000: Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Jayson Tatum, Rajon Rondo

The Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history, so of course, the team has been to the postseason a bunch. Between 1994 and 2001, the Celtics made the playoffs once. After that, the team began to play better with the addition of Paul Pierce. The Celtics pushed the Nets to six games in the Conference Finals in 2002. The team made three more appearances up to 2007. After missing the playoffs for two years, the Celtics made deals for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

The big three of Pierce, Garnett, and Allen made two trips to the NBA Finals. The team won a title in 2008 and then pushed the Lakers to seven games in 2010 before losing. The team nearly made it back in 2012 but lost in seven games to the Heat. After swindling the Nets for draft picks that turned into Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have made the Conference Finals four of the last six seasons. The team made the NBA Finals in 2022 before losing to the Warriors in six games.

2T. Dallas Mavericks - 18

Playoff Seasons: 2001-2012, 2014-2016, 2020-2022

Championships: 1 (2011)

The Best Players Since 2000: Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Michael Finley, Jason Terry, Luka Doncic

Dirk Nowitzki’s greatness seems to always be underappreciated. With Nowitzki, the Mavericks made the playoffs every season from 2000 to 2012. That featured seven trips to the second round, three appearances in the Conference Finals, two trips to the NBA Finals, and the 2011 NBA championship. While it was not always just Nowitzki, guys like Michael Finley, Steve Nash, Jason Terry, Tyson Chandler, and Jason Kidd were just a handful of names as well. This franchise was one of the best teams for a decade.

Among their Conference Finals appearances, the Mavericks lost to the Spurs in 2003. The team defeated the Suns in 2006 to set up a match with the Heat in the Finals. The Mavericks won the first two games but then were overpowered by Dwyane Wade in four consecutive losses. The Mavericks made a surprising run in 2011 by beating the Thunder in five games and then the Heat in six games to win their first title. After Nowitzki began to get older, the team failed to make the second round in 11 years but made the Conference Finals last season. In Luka Doncic’s first appearance, the team lost to the eventual champion Warriors in five games.

1. San Antonio Spurs - 20

Playoff Seasons: 2000-2019

Championships: 4 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

The Best Players Since 2000: Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Kawhi Leonard

Imagine having two decades' worth of success. That was the Spurs and Gregg Popovich. If we stretch this back further, the Spurs have missed the playoffs four times since 1990 and three of those seasons have been the last three years. Since 2000, the Spurs made the second round 14 times, and that included eight straight appearances between 2000 to 2007. The Spurs made the Conference Finals five of those seven times and have made it nine times since 2000.

Among those appearances, the Spurs made the NBA Finals in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2013, and 2014. The team won four of their five appearances in the championship. It’s been hard to see the Spurs fall on such hard times the last three seasons. With an absolute teardown in the works, the Spurs might not make it back for a few more seasons. What we know for sure is that the Spurs are a world-class organization that was one of the best for over 20 years.

