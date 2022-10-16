Skip to main content

Tyler Herro Believes Heat Could Have Won 4th Championship If He Was Healthy In 2022 Playoffs

Tyler Herro is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, and there's no doubt that he's one of the most promising young players in the league. Herro is well-known for being a good shot creator. This past season, Tyler Herro averaged 20.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG for the Miami Heat while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc.

During the playoffs, Tyler Herro's numbers dropped, as he only averaged 12.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 2.8 APG, with his efficiency dropping as well. Part of his poor performance was due to injuries. Recently, Tyler Herro claimed that if he was at full strength in the playoffs and performed the way he did during the regular season, the Miami Heat could have had a fourth championship. Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald relayed the news.

With a loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at FTX Arena, the Heat fell just one win short of earning a trip to the NBA Finals. That’s painful enough, but Herro also had to live with the fact that he missed Games 4, 5 and 6 of the conference finals and was limited to just seven minutes of action in Game 7 because of a strained left groin.

“It was tough the way it ended,” Herro, 22, said to the Miami Herald. “I felt like if I was at the level of play I was all season last year, I think we might have a fourth championship. That motivated me.”

Hopefully, we will see Tyler Herro have a healthy season and remain at full strength in the playoffs. There's no doubt that the Miami Heat could have used more of his offense in the postseason, and next year, he'll have a chance to show out in the playoffs while helping his team.

The Miami Heat Could Be Contenders Again

Though the Miami Heat fell short of winning the championship in 2022, it is quite possible that they will be contending again during the upcoming season. With Erik Spoelstra at the helm along with a Big 3 of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro, they are set to make some noise in the Eastern Conference. 

Tyler Herro producing at a high level will be key for the team if they are to get far next season. Hopefully, Tyler Herro rises up to the challenge, and it's possible that we see the guard make his first All-Star appearance next year.

