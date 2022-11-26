NBA Analyst Blasts Current Superstars While Revealing Why He's Quitting Covering The Sport

Credit: Fadeaway World

The modern NBA looks a lot different from what the league was like, even in the early 2000s. The game has changed in every aspect, there is a lot more money to be earned, and the rules are different as well. Player empowerment has seen heights unseen, with NBA stars freely choosing their destinies, and analytics determine a lot of how teams choose to operate on the court.

Some fans love the changes, the pace of the game, and the quality on display. But others yearn for times gone by. Player power has been good for the league, but it has also led to a lot of drama. Kevin Durant caused a stir in the offseason when he asked the Nets owner to choose between him and Sean Marks and Steve Nash. Anthony Davis is on a hot streak now, but his health has been a question mark for a long time. And some find all of these things a bit off-putting.

Leigh Ellis Revealed That He Quit As An NBA TV Personality Because Modern NBA Stars Don't Inspire Him

Leigh Ellis was a TV personality on ESPN, a fan favorite, and someone that entertained millions of fans of the league. He was also a podcaster and was involved in The Athletic's 'No Dunks' podcast, which he resigned from recently. And the Washington Post has now revealed his reason for quitting.

“Anthony Davis can only ever play for two weeks at a time,” Ellis said by telephone from Europe last week. “James Harden wanted respect for giving back $7 million in free agency. Kevin Durant said to fire everyone in Brooklyn. These sorts of guys don’t inspire me anymore. Maybe that’s an age thing. When you’re a kid, you look up to these guys as heroes. Now you look at them and you go, ‘What the f**k is wrong with this guy?’ The NBA season doesn’t have the same spark.”

This seems to be an overly critical take from Ellis. While the game has changed, NBA superstars work as hard as ever to put on a show for the fans. While there are areas of the game that could use improvement, the NBA and its faces are undoubtedly the best in the world at what they do.

The league might introspect about everything that is happening around it and do better, but players having power is better than them not having a say at all. The NBA has evolved constantly since its inception, and that's part of what makes it such a compelling watch for fans from across the globe.

