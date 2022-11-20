Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

When James Wiseman was selected with the 2nd pick of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, no one would have predicted that he'd be playing in the G League in 2022 but that is where Wiseman finds himself at the moment. The big man has been assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors for an extended period of time as per head coach Steve Kerr.

Injuries have definitely hindered Wiseman's progress and it is always tough for young players to shine on teams that are contending for titles like the Warriors are. Striking that balance between developing youngsters and winning is difficult, so sending him to the G League benefits all parties.

NBA Coach Explains Why James Wiseman Struggled With The Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole, who himself spent some time in the G League, had some words of encouragement for Wiseman as he stated that he can now take as many shots as he wants and get as many touches as he wants, in order to improve his game. Wiseman had played in the G League a little bit earlier this year as he was coming back from an injury and he had a decent showing on his return, as he finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. There are some doubts, however, on whether he will ever fit in with the Warriors, as an anonymous NBA coach told Sean Deveney why Wiseman struggled with the team.

via Heavy:

“He has looked (like he’s) in over his head,” one Western Conference coach told Heavy Sports. “You can’t have him on the floor with Draymond (Green) because they get real easy to guard with them together. And you can’t have him out there with a big role with the second unit because he is not good enough to carry that group. What do you do with him? I don’t think they know, so he is going to be down there (in the G League) because at least you know he will be on the floor.

This isn't the first time someone has brought up the issue of him playing with Draymond Green. A Warriors insider had said that Wiseman was the most likely player to be traded and added that the big man doesn't fit with a Stephen Curry and Draymond Green team.

Maybe if Green does leave next year then it opens the door for Wiseman but he has to show a lot of improvement in his game for that. This stint in the G League might end up playing a very big role in deciding his future and he needs to ensure he makes a good impression.

