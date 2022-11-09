Skip to main content

Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded From The Team

Over these last decade or so, there aren't too many instances where we can say that the Golden State Warriors made a big mistake. They have been somewhat of a model organization in the NBA during this dynastic run but even the best in the business make mistakes at times.

For the Warriors, that mistake might well be drafting James Wiseman with the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Warriors passed on LaMelo Ball for the big man but Wiseman just hasn't had the impact that they'd have expected. Injuries are a big reason for that, of course, as he missed the whole of last season but the worrying part is that he hasn't shown too many promising signs after his return.

James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded

Wiseman is one of the many Warriors who have gotten off to disappointing starts this season, with only Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins really performing up to their standards. Wiseman, in particular, has come under the microscope and there was one play where his lack of urgency left Curry frustrated. Head coach Steve Kerr spoke about Wiseman's struggles, as he said it will take a lot of reps and time for him to be a reliable impact player. There has been some talk, considering the poor start the Warriors have had, that changes might be coming and Tim Kawakami, a Warriors insider, revealed that if the team does make a trade, then Wiseman is the most likely one to be moved.

.@timkawakami ISN'T reporting anything, but he told @DamonAndRatto that if the Warriors DID make a trade...

"I think the piece most likely to be moved is James Wiseman. I'm not sure he fits ever with a Steph Curry and Draymond Green team."

It can be seen as a questionable fit and you do wonder how different things would be for the Warriors right now if they had LaMelo instead. Still, this by no means indicates that they will trade Wiseman, but that if they do make a trade then he's the one likeliest to be shipped out.

Nothing will be done for a few months though, with GM Bob Myers stating that no drastic changes will be made till the halfway point of the season. You would expect the Warriors to right the ship by then, but on the odd chance that they don't, then this might well be Wiseman's last season in Golden State.

