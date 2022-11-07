Skip to main content

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Gets Real On Helping Struggling James Wiseman: "It's Gonna Take A Lot Of Reps And Time..."

James Wiseman

After winning the championship this past summer, the Golden State Warriors came into this season ready to defend their title and hold their place at the top of the NBA food chain. 

But through the first few weeks of the season, the Warriors have struggled mightily. Currently, they sit at just 13th in the Western Conference, with their loss against the Pelicans Friday counting as their fifth straight defeat.

With the team scrambling for answers, experts have identified several areas of concern for the team, and young big man James Wiseman is one of them.

James Wiseman's Struggles Have Become A Major Point Of Concern For The Defending Champs

James has shown a lot of promise since being drafted, but there are questions if the kid is ready to contribute to a team juggling such great expectations. But for Warriors coach Steve Kerr, the guy just needs some more time to grow and develop his game.

“It’s gonna take a lot of reps and time,” Kerr said of Wiseman’s development into a reliable impact player. “I see a really talented young guy who’s eager to learn, who’s committed to the team, who’s overcome an awful lot to get to this point dealing with his injury for over a year. He knows how to overcome adversity. We have to help him because modern life is unforgiving. A lot of people don’t take into account organic growth; everyone wants results right now. It’s not gonna be that way, especially for a big guy with very little experience.”

Wiseman missed the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign after undergoing surgery for a torn right meniscus in April -- so we really haven't seen what he can do at the NBA level.

So far, the results have been mixed, but the Warriors desperately need more from him if they want to turn things around. With averages of 7.3 points, 4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game, he has been among the Warriors' most disappointing members.

Still, it's not too late for him to find his groove. While his minutes have taken a sharp decline, Steve Kerr continues to have faith in Wiseman's talent and potential.

If he can rise up and become the star his team needs him to be, it could do wonders for Golden State's future. 

