NBA Fans React To The Warriors Losing Their Fifth Straight Game Against Pelicans: "Jonathan Kuminga Being Out Of The Rotation Never Made Any Sense."

Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors did not have a good start to the season, having a 3-6 record going into their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. They recently lost that game 114-105, and are now 3-7.

Though this was obviously a tough loss for the Golden State Warriors, they were without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins for the game, so part of it is understandable. Regardless though, the Golden State Warriors have now lost 5 games straight, and they desperately need to bounce back over the next stretch of their schedule.

A lot of NBA fans reacted to the Warriors' fifth straight loss. Though a lot of people were hopeful and understanding of the conditions the team was facing, a number of other people were angry at the team's loss, particularly at the traveling violations called during the game. Jonathan Kuminga did have a good performance though, putting up 18 points on 7-12 shooting and playing some good defence on Pelicans star Brandon Ingram.

Today’s loss is at least tolerable, but 3-7 to start a season is disastrous. Let’s go home Can’t believe I’m seeing people overreact to 1 bad game. We’re in a slump, I get it. However to say this team isn’t a playoff team is just ridiculous. To everyone who thinks this team won’t be playing in February, don’t show up for our Super Bowl parade then. Good riddance. Good effort at least we know that Poole needs to get less minutes and we need to play Kuminga, Lamb and Ty Jerome a bit more. This team were turnovers away from winning this game with 20 and 23 year olds. I'm taking this as a win. I also think that they could of won if Wiseman was given a chance to close this game. They missed a lot of athleticism down the stretch. Jonathan Kuminga being out of the rotation has never made any sense Learn how to stop traveling on your way back 5 losses straight.. Lol worse than the clippers Have to give it up for the youngster they played very well, I know most ppl thought they’d get blown out. Well done Y’all so trash lol

Hopefully, the Golden State Warriors will manage to bounce back and get back to winning basketball games. Their starters should be able to play during their next game, and perhaps that will mean they will stop their downward skid.

The Golden State Warriors' Youngsters Have A Lot To Learn

Though this game featured a number of solid performances from the Warriors' young players, they were unable to get the job done. After the team's loss against the Orlando Magic, Draymond Green notably claimed that the young players need to get better. That is a fair stance to take, considering some of them don't look ready to compete in a playoff environment in bigger roles.

We will see how much development the Golden State Warriors will be able to do this season, and hopefully, they are able to mold at least one of their prospects into a serviceable high-minute player. The team notably developed Jordan Poole, so perhaps we will see one of the Warriors' youngsters break out in the future.