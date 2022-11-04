Skip to main content

NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors have won only three games this season before entering a 4-game losing streak. They've been beaten by weaker teams that aren't supposed to put up a good fight against the Warriors, but this season has brought us some big surprises. 

Following another painful loss to the Orlando Magic, the Warriors will take another challenge against the young and inspired New Orleans Pelicans, who come from losing against the Los Angeles Lakers in a thriller this Wednesday. These two teams will try to get back to winning ways, but the Pelicans will have an advantage over the Dubs. 

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that the Dubs are resting four of their best players for this game, leaving them in a very vulnerable position against the hurt Pelicans. 

The Warriors are resting Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins tonight in New Orleans. Fifth game of a five-game road trip. Second night of back-to-back. In danger of going 0-5.

This is a bold move by the Warriors, but they can do it this early in the season. The situation could get worse for them, as Slater points out, but it could also end up with a win that would put them back on track.

NBA fans wouldn't be indifferent to this and they didn't hesitate to call out and troll the Warriors for resting these four players amid a bad situation and with the real possibility of extending their losing streak to five. 

The Dubs could start the climb back with a win against one of the most interesting teams in the West or dig deeper into this crisis. Perhaps playing without their core could be beneficial for them, but we have to wait to see how the Dubs will respond. 

When everybody thought this team would repeat this season and compete for more titles in the future, the Warriors have become one of the biggest disappointments of the first weeks of competition. They have a good chance to bounce back tonight, but their rivals will try to take advantage of not seeing Curry, Thompson, Green, and Wiggins on the court

