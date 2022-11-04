Draymond Green Criticizes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Himself After Embarrassing Loss Against The Magic

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors are currently not playing like the defending champions of the league. Through the first nine games of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Dubs have managed to win just three games and lost six games. Additionally, the Warriors have somehow lost the last four games.

Their most recent defeat came at the hands of the Orlando Magic. It was a high-scoring game, with the final score being 130-129 in favor of the Magic. But it should never have been such a close affair. If anything, the Warriors should have won it easily.

In the postgame interview, Draymond Green was pretty critical of the performance of his team. He said the young guys on the roster need to be better. But that's not all, the 4x NBA champion also criticized himself, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson.

Draymond Green Says Everyone Is To Blame For The Defeat Against The Magic

Fans have incredibly high expectations from the Warriors, so when they lose to a team like the Magic, it is certainly a disappointing outcome. Keeping that in mind, no one needs to play the blame game on the team. Green's postgame conference was a pretty good example of it, as apart from criticizing the young players on the team, he expects better from himself, Steph, and Klay as well.

(Starts at 4:08)

"It is definitely some of our young guys’ fault. But it’s also some of my fault, some of Steph’s fault, some of Klay’s fault. We’re not defending to the level it needs to win a game. Yes, it is the young guys’ fault. But it is not more their fault than it is our fault. I must not be doing a great job leading. I must not be doing a good job leading if our defense sucks. I am not taking fault away from them, they have to get better."



While Green may not have pointed any fingers toward a specific group of players, he still thinks that behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's amazing scoring, the Warriors should have won this game.

"Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 15 of 30 [50%] from three, that alone right there should be enough to win the game."



The Warriors are currently 12th in the Western Conference and on a 4-game losing streak. If the Dubs end up losing a few more games, it may be time for the organization to press the panic button. After all, the most glaring issue for the Warriors this season is their defense.