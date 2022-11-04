Golden State Warriors Fall To Shocking 4th Consecutive Loss Against The Orlando Magic: "They Look Dysfunctional"

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors just fell to their 4th consecutive loss of the season after the league-worst Orlando Magic managed to eke out a narrow win over the defending champions courtesy of a comeback after the first quarter, as the Warriors blew a double-digit point lead in this matchup.

The Warriors have fallen to 3-6 on the season, a mark nobody would have expected them to hit, considering they were preseason title favorites. However, it looks like Golden State has a lot to figure out over the course of this season as other teams in the West look to pounce. Fans reacted to the Warriors not looking like the same machine they were last season.

Despite the win, the Magic are still tied for the 15th seed in the East alongside the Detroit Pistons. The Warriors still have teams like the Sacramento Kings, LA Lakers, and Houston Rockets with worse records under them on the table, but the distance to rivals like the Phoenix Suns is increasing with every loss.

Can The Warriors Rebound?

The one thing everybody knows in basketball is that we can never count out Stephen Curry. Most people believed the Warriors' dynasty was over until they romped their way to the 2022 title. This is a team with championship DNA that is struggling to mix the youth and the veterans in rotations.

The Warriors cannot play adequate defense when the starters are not on the court, with the bench lineup featuring the likes of Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and others being one of the worst defensively rated lineups in the entire league.

Steve Kerr will perfect his rotations and find the right balance. Meanwhile, the player's individual efforts need to step up if the team wants to get out of this struggle. Klay Thompson rebounded from a slow start to the season today, and the entire team needs to find similar energy to improve defensively.