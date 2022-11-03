Steve Kerr On How Hard Klay Thompson Can Be On Himself: “He’s Prone To Beating Himself Up When He’s In A Bad Shooting Stretch.”

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors aren't going through a sweet moment right now, struggling to get results and show why they are believed to be serious championship contenders for the foreseeable future in the NBA.

The Splash Brother didn't have the best start to the campaign, barely averaging 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game with the Warriors, shooting 35.1% from the field and a shocking 29.5% from beyond the arc.

Just like the struggling Warriors, Klay can't find his form and things don't look that promising for him. He was the subject of criticism recently, as Charles Barkley said he won't be good for much longer and the Warriors would need to rely on the younger guys. Klay took offense to that and fired back, which didn't sit well with Chuck either.

This is not an easy situation and everybody on the team knows that. Steve Kerr is well aware of how Klay can be when he's playing badly, but the 4x NBA champion coach says that's nothing he hasn't seen before. During an interview on 95.7 The Game's Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto, Kerr had this to say:

"I’ve seen Klay have so many slow starts to seasons," Kerr said, via NBC Sports. "I know Klay well. He is much deeper and more reflective than anybody would guess. "My mom used to have this expression that she used about me, ‘Still waters run deep.’ Meaning that people who don’t show a lot of emotion are often the most emotional. "I think Klay is really an amazing human being, and just a wonderful teammate and person. Part of that humanity is that he cares so much. That makes him vulnerable, in a good way. But it also makes him prone to beating himself up a little bit when he’s in a bad shooting stretch. "That was true before the injuries, and it’s still true now. The main thing with Klay is to keep doing what he’s doing and keep playing. As our team gets better, he’s going to get better. It’s all out there in front of him and our team."

Bad times are part of life and the game. Klay had high expectations for himself entering this season, aiming at the All-Star Game and more, but that will take some time as not only he, but the entire team is struggling to get things going right now.

The Dubs sit at 3-5 right now, and they need to start showing a different face if they want to repeat as champions this season.