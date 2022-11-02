Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments

Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments

Charles Barkley is not someone who tends to mince words on television. More often than not, he says it the way he sees it and at times, it leads to players being upset with him. Barkley, however, has always said they get paid to do a job and he's not in the business of trying to not offend people with what he says on Inside the NBA.

After Barkley saw Klay Thompson play poorly and then get ejected against the Suns last week, he said that Klay just isn't the same player anymore. Indeed Thompson has struggled a lot this season as he is coming off two major injuries, but he took offense to Barkley's criticism.

Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments

Barkley wasn't wrong in his assessment of Klay's play, but the Warriors guard got very emotional when talking about what Barkley said. He said he needed time to get back to his best and his teammate Stephen Curry also took a shot at Barkley. It is still a bit bizarre how offended the Warriors got by what Barkley said, as he even added back then that he's not saying that Klay is done, but that he is slowing down. Barkley finally responded last night to Klay being upset with him. 

(starts at 5:14 mark):

"I was disappointed that he took it personally. I said a few years ago that he was the best two-way guard in the NBA. But because of age and injuries, he's not the same player. I didn't say he was a bum. I'm saying he's not the same player."

When asked if he expected Klay to be the same, Barkley added, "No, but I was talking about what I've been seeing, going back to the Finals... He said give him time. No, when you get older, time ain't your friend. I love Klay and that's what bothered me. I love that kid. I love everything about him. Like I said, I used to say this guy is the best two-way player in the NBA but because of age and injuries, he's not the same guy. I wasn't worth a damn my last two years in the NBA."

That is a fair thing to say considering what we have seen from Klay so far. Anyone who has had to go through what he went through, would have a very hard time in getting back to their best and Barkley just spoke on what he is seeing with his own two eyes.

Sure, Klay can prove Barkley wrong as the season goes by, but until then, he can't expect someone who gets paid to talk about basketball to not say it the way it is. We are sure that if he does turn it around, there will be few people happier than Barkley, as he has always been a big admirer of the Warriors guard.

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant Makes It Clear That He Doesn’t Need More Help To Win With The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Makes It Clear That He Doesn’t Need More Help To Win With The Brooklyn Nets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
NBA Media

Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Honestly Weighs In On Steve Nash’s Ejection Against Milwaukee Bucks: "My First Few Years Steve Used To Talk So Crazy To The Refs, So When He Didn't Get A Tech As A Coach, I'm Like 'Where Is That Sh1?"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals He Found Out About Steve Nash Getting Fired After Taking A Nap

By Lee Tran
Zach Lowe Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Winning Just One Playoff Series In The Last Three Seasons
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Winning Just One Playoff Series In The Last Three Seasons

By Aikansh Chaudhary
nash kerr
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Wouldn't Have Succeeded In Steve Nash's Position On The Nets

By Lee Tran
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
NBA Media

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Analyst Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Wanting To Hire Ime Udoka: "None Of That Was A Red Flag For The Nets."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Wanting To Hire Ime Udoka: "None Of That Was A Red Flag For The Nets."

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry Blasted The Referees After Jimmy Butler's Foul On Him Was Overturned
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Blasted The Referees After Jimmy Butler's Foul On Him Was Overturned

By Gautam Varier
Charles Barkley Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "These Players Acting Like Idiots And Fools."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "These Players Acting Like Idiots And Fools."

By Gautam Varier
Larry Bird On How Good 'Pistol Pete' Maravich Was: "The Ball Was Like Part Of His Hand"
NBA Media

Larry Bird On How Good 'Pistol Pete' Maravich Was: "The Ball Was Like Part Of His Hand"

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Durant Explains Why Steve Nash Failed With The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Explains Why Steve Nash Failed With The Brooklyn Nets

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"

By Gautam Varier
Shawn Marion Gives Honest Advice To Steve Nash After Being Fired By The Nets
NBA Media

Shawn Marion Gives Honest Advice To Steve Nash After Being Fired By The Nets

By Ishaan Bhattacharya