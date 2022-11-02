Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments

Credit: Fadeaway World

Charles Barkley is not someone who tends to mince words on television. More often than not, he says it the way he sees it and at times, it leads to players being upset with him. Barkley, however, has always said they get paid to do a job and he's not in the business of trying to not offend people with what he says on Inside the NBA.

After Barkley saw Klay Thompson play poorly and then get ejected against the Suns last week, he said that Klay just isn't the same player anymore. Indeed Thompson has struggled a lot this season as he is coming off two major injuries, but he took offense to Barkley's criticism.

Barkley wasn't wrong in his assessment of Klay's play, but the Warriors guard got very emotional when talking about what Barkley said. He said he needed time to get back to his best and his teammate Stephen Curry also took a shot at Barkley. It is still a bit bizarre how offended the Warriors got by what Barkley said, as he even added back then that he's not saying that Klay is done, but that he is slowing down. Barkley finally responded last night to Klay being upset with him.

(starts at 5:14 mark):

"I was disappointed that he took it personally. I said a few years ago that he was the best two-way guard in the NBA. But because of age and injuries, he's not the same player. I didn't say he was a bum. I'm saying he's not the same player."



When asked if he expected Klay to be the same, Barkley added, "No, but I was talking about what I've been seeing, going back to the Finals... He said give him time. No, when you get older, time ain't your friend. I love Klay and that's what bothered me. I love that kid. I love everything about him. Like I said, I used to say this guy is the best two-way player in the NBA but because of age and injuries, he's not the same guy. I wasn't worth a damn my last two years in the NBA."

That is a fair thing to say considering what we have seen from Klay so far. Anyone who has had to go through what he went through, would have a very hard time in getting back to their best and Barkley just spoke on what he is seeing with his own two eyes.

Sure, Klay can prove Barkley wrong as the season goes by, but until then, he can't expect someone who gets paid to talk about basketball to not say it the way it is. We are sure that if he does turn it around, there will be few people happier than Barkley, as he has always been a big admirer of the Warriors guard.