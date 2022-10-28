Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson: “Certain Guys Forget What Their Careers Looked Like On The Back End.”

The Golden State Warriors have always been a very close team. Regardless of what recently happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, the team has remained strong and united, especially when some outsider tries to attack one of them.

Picking things right where he left them last season, Charles Barkley had something to say about one of the most beloved players on the team, Klay Thompson. Chuck claimed that neither Klay nor Draymond Green are that good anymore, which would hurt the Warriors' chances to win another championship.

"This team is older, Ernie. That's what's really happening to them. They're older. Go back and look at the Finals, who were the guys that helped them win? It was Wiggins and Poole... it's going to be up to those young guys, (Jonathan) Kuminga, (Moses) Moody, Poole, and (James) Wiseman." "Because I think, as much as I love Klay, he's slipping. Same thing with Draymond. They're not the same. In the Finals, you can see they're not the same guys they were two or three years ago. So when I watch the Warriors play, I say, 'oh man, Father Time is knocking on the door of a couple of those guys.'"

Of course, when somebody talks about their Big 3, nobody in Dubs Nation likes that, and recently, the biggest star of the team came to defend Klay, saying that Barkley forgets how he played during his last years.

Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson

After the Warriors beat the Miami Heat 123-110 on Thursday night, Steph was asked about Barkley's comments, going off on the former NBA MVP, saying that people will always talk about them and sometimes, those people will forget about their own careers while discussing others.

"The comments are part of our success right here. We're always gonna be in the spotlight, and people care about how you're playing, and care to comment positively or negatively. Because they know that will move the needle... But it's interesting, because certain guys kinda forget what their careers looked like on the back end. So you can kinda cast and throw those stones, but Klay is still in here, helping us win a championship."

Klay also had some things to say about Barkley, revealing that Chuck's comments hurt him, especially knowing the very limited time he spent on the court in the past three years.

"It hurts when someone like Charles Barkley, with the platform he has, says you're not the same player as prior to the injuries you had. It's like, no duh, man. I tore my ACL and my Achilles in consecutive years and still helped a team win a championship. I mean, that hurt hearing that. Because it's like, man, I put in so much freaking effort to get back to this point. Like, it's hard to even put into words what I had to do to be the player I am today."

Barkley has beefed with Draymond Green before and it seems like he could have a feud with Klay Thompson now. It's good to see that the Warriors remain united and whenever somebody comes at one of them, they're ready to defend that teammate. Curry is very vocal about it, and it's not a secret that he takes things personally when the Dubs are under fire.

People keep talking bad about the Warriors, not knowing that they are really petty and will use anything as motivation. Well, it looks like Barkley has given them some extra fuel to face this season.