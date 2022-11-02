NBA Fans Shocked After Golden State Warriors Lose 3rd Consecutive Game: "They Look Cooked"

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have fallen to 3-5 on the season as the reigning NBA Champions' bid to repeat as champions look hurt this season. The team went through offseason changes that saw them lose older players like Gary Payton II, and Otto Porter Jr., and replace them with the burgeoning youth on the team, but it hasn't worked out well so far.

The young Warriors' bench has been struggling along with older stars like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Outside of Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole, no Warriors has been delivering on their role. The team's 109-116 loss to the Miami Heat brought fans out to air their feelings about the struggles they've faced to start the season.

A lot of top teams have struggled out the gate this season, with exceptions being the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. The league is the most competitive it has ever been, and traditional favorites like the Warriors can't take anything for granted anymore.

What Went Wrong For Golden State?

The Miami Heat are an incredibly solid team but had an even worse start to the season than the Warriors, coming into this game with a record of 2-5. They failed to replace P.J. Tucker this offseason and are starting Jimmy Butler as a power forward, a player who has usually played on the wing as a small forward or shooting guard.

The Heat lost Tyler Herro early in the game to injury and managed to pull this one out because of great performances from the likes of Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. The Warriors' defense looked like a mess, and the well-coached Heat made them pay for it.

The Warriors are not looking good defensively at all, with even Draymond Green looking like a sub-par defender right now. We can't forget that we are talking about the Warriors, who have young players still learning on their feet. These problems should minimize as the season progresses, but may rear its ugly head in the playoffs.