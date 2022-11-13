NBA Fans Debate Which Team Has Been The Most Disappointing This Season

Credit: Fadeaway World

This NBA season has not gone according to plan. At the top, teams like the Jazz and Blazers are shocking everyone with their dominant play and it has been amazing to watch some of these underdog teams catch fire out of the gate.

On the flip side, however, this season has also been notable for having quite a few underachievers -- teams like the Lakers, Warriors, Nets, Timberwolves, and Heat. On Twitter this week, fans had trouble deciding which of them is having the most disappointing season so far.

The Western Conference Is Unrecognizable One Month Into The Season

Coming into the season, the Warriors, Nets, Lakers, Clippers, Timberwolves, and 76ers were all expected to be among the best teams in the league. They were considered the favorites to win the title.

To see so many of those early favorites so low in the standings is baffling, to say the least.

Of course, the most shocking team of all is the miserable Lakers. Even with low expectations, the Lakers managed to set the bar lower than anyone thought possible.

After losing to the Kings on Friday, Darvin Ham could do nothing else but call out his team's effort down the stretch.

Talking with reporters after the game was over, Ham went off on his team, saying that they need a collective effort to make this situation better and put things back on track. Not only did he call out his players, but himself and the rest of the coaching staff.



“Self-inflicted mistakes. Whether we’re fouling, we lose an assignment, or we turn the ball over. Again, we’ve gotta be better, we gotta coach them harder, coach them better. Just make sure we’re communicating clearly, so we can put them in a position to be successful… We got 70 games left, but at some point, we’ve gotta stop saying that, right? We gotta start putting the proof in the pudding,” Ham told reporters.

Only time will tell if the Lakers can turn their season around. As for everyone else, it's not too late to get things back on track.

Either way, this season has been an interesting one to watch. For the first time in years, ball movement, team play, and selfless basketball are getting the edge over star-driven superteams.

Who knows how long things will stay this way, but at least one of these slow-starters is bound to make a serious comeback in the next few weeks.

