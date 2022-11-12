Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.

They are once again going through a losing skid, succumbing in the last five games, and looking worse in every match. The loss against the Kings was very painful for them, and many people had something to say about it. Fans directly called them the worst team in the league, while Anthony Davis called out Russell Westbrook for his bad decisions in the last moments of the game.

Fans also attacked Russ for his blunder, but Westbrook wasn't responsible for the defeat. After everything was said and done, head coach Darvin Ham opened up on the Lakers' recent struggles, criticizing his players and naming everything they did wrong.

Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings

Talking with reporters after the game was over, Ham went off on his team, saying that they need a collective effort to make this situation better and put things back on track. Not only did he call out his players, but himself and the rest of the coaching staff.

“Self-inflicted mistakes. Whether we’re fouling, we lose an assignment, or we turn the ball over. Again, we’ve gotta be better, we gotta coach them harder, coach them better. Just make sure we’re communicating clearly, so we can put them in a position to be successful… We got 70 games left, but at some point, we’ve gotta stop saying that, right? We gotta start putting the proof in the pudding,” Ham told reporters.

In addition to this bad moment, the Lakers played on Friday without LeBron James, and it's unclear when the King will make his return to the court. This makes things even harder for the Lakers, who aren't the team they hoped to be before the start of the season.

