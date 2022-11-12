Lakers Fans Are Pissed After Team Falls To 2-10: "Worst Team In The NBA"

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The misery just shows no signs of ending for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell to 2-10 on the season after a 120-114 loss to the Sacramento Kings. It is their second 5-game losing streak of the season and to have two of those before a month has even gone by, says all that is needed.

Their defense, which was such a big positive earlier this season, continues to struggle as the Kings scored over 30 points in each of the last 3 quarters. The Lakers actually shot well in this one and were 40.0% from beyond the arc as well, but they couldn't overcome a porous defense.

The Lakers just couldn't handle De'Aaron Fox who finished with a game-high 32 points and he had 10 points in just the fourth quarter as he got the Kings over the line. For the Lakers, Russell Westbrook had a good game off the bench as he had 21 points to go with 11 assists but it wasn't enough and their fans are pissed after yet another loss.

"Worst team in the NBA"

"Time to blow it all up and rebuild. This isn’t working anymore."

"please trade russ y’all don’t deserve him"

"Austin Reaves is hot and he didn’t touch the ball the last few possessions except for a late game 3, which by then was to late. Lakers have so many issues, coaching is one of them."

"Russ the only player who sacrificed and the only player balling tf out! Trade AD! @JeanieBuss @lakers if y’all can trade Shaq then y’all can trade AD"

"Tell Jeanie to sell the team"

"Fire the entire front office"

"get rid of everyone and start over next year"

"How did we become such a joke defensively so quick😂😂we was top 2 like 1 week ago"

"every game is a tough one 🤦🏾‍♂️"

"Ham cost this game with his obsession of playing Bev. Christie plays the last 4 minutes and we win"

"When your best 3pt shooter is Russ, something is VERY wrong. Trade everyone and start over. Stop wasting AD and Russ talents"

"We can’t beat the Kings LOL"

"When Sacramento looks like a more stable franchise than the Lakers."

"I hope we lose every game until a change is made"

"Poverty franchise"

"I am really tired of this... no other team has given up the season With 10 games only the Lakers"

"Pat Bev is Avery Bradley 2.0"

"What a waste of another season"

"Stayed up to watch these clowns 🤮"

Richard Jefferson said that this team was 10 games away from their season being over but it already seems to be over at this point. They should have won this one but couldn't execute late in the game, as they failed to score a point in the final 2 minutes.

Another talking point from this one is Anthony Davis who once again got off to a great start as he had 17 points at the half but he finished with just 24. The Kings did double-team him, but AD has to find ways to be effective late in games, especially with LeBron being out. He spoke about trying to be more aggressive in James' absence but we didn't see a whole lot of that in the second half. The Lakers get the Nets next and another loss is very much on the cards.

