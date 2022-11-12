Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers are going through a rough patch right now after only winning 2 games and losing 10. The Purple and Gold had renewed hopes before the season started, but things haven't gone in their favor so far. Not even Russell Westbrook's resurface helped them win games, and now the team is one of the worst in the entire NBA

They had a big chance to beat the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, given the Kings' tumultuous start to the season, too. However, they couldn't get the job done and Sacramento took a big win in a hard-fought game that saw the Lakers miss a big opportunity. 

In the final moments of the match, Russell Westbrook made a huge mistake, forgetting to follow his man, De'Aaron Fox, leaving the door open for the young guard to score and give the Kings an advantage they never lost. 

Following the game, Anthony Davis had some things to say about this. Besides claiming that he'll be more vocal and aggressive now that LeBron James isn't on the court anymore, the big man also called out Westbrook's blunder at the end of the game, taking a big shot at his teammates for his decision. 

“We have our moments where our IQ is very high. We have our moments where our IQ is very low,” Davis said after the game, via Heavy.

He was more specific about these mistakes, making it clear that he was talking about Westbrook. 

“Couple ‘my bads’ at the end of the first half, and they go on a 14-5 run. Certain moments where we can’t have ‘my bads.’ It’s good that guys are seeing their mistakes and owning them but we gotta try to limit those ‘my bads’ to 2-3 per game,” Davis said.

Amid a bad time for the Lakers, this is the last thing they need to experience right now. They need to do better on the court to have a better chance to win games. After a brief 2-game winning streak, they're back to being a terrible team, with fans slamming them every time they play

They face the Brooklyn Nets this Sunday in a duel between two teams with rough starts to the season, but nobody thinks the Lakers are better than the Nets right now. This was already a bad moment for them, and if they don't make the right moves, this season could become the worst in franchise history. 

By Orlando Silva
