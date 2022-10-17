Skip to main content

NBA Fans Go Crazy As They Recount The Epic Clash Between Jamal Murray And Donovan Mitchell In The Bubble: "That Sh** Was So Fire To Watch"

A lot of people weren't sure what to expect when the NBA headed to the Bubble in 2020. The players were going to be forced to stay in their hotels, there would be no fans in the arena and it would just be a completely different experience altogether.

What we ended up getting, was some of the finest basketball we had ever seen. While some of the players struggled with mental health, others shone in their new surroundings and that was the case in the series between the Nuggets and the Jazz.

On paper, the clash didn't promise much but we ended up getting a series for the ages. The Nuggets won Game 1, but then the Jazz won the next 3 to seemingly book their place in the next round, only for Denver to roar back in spectacular fashion and win it in 7 games. At the heart of all this madness was a sensational battle between Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell, who stunned the basketball world with some outrageous displays. Hoop Central recently reminded fans of that epic battle and they were hyped thinking back on it.

"That sh** was so fire to watch"

"The bubble was peak basketball"

"my favorite series that entire playoff , low scoring , grinding it out game with gritty defense and two players going bucket for bucket"

"One of the greatest series of all times. They were making everything."

"Highest level of Basketball ever played in the Bubble"

"Greatest playoff duel I've ever witnessed"

"57% from 3 is nuts 💀"

"Beat first rd match I’ve ever seen"

"best basketball ever played"

"They were on a 50/50/90 for a series, that's unbelievable"

"Bruh some good times. These guys were on fire 🔥🔥🔥"

"That series had no reason to be that exciting. Fr the best series no cap."

"Man this was so fun to watch"

"Will go down as the most underrated series of all time"

"One of the most legendary playoff duels ever. And it 100% counts"

"Elite hoops"

"that series was crazy"

Those numbers that were put up by these were just ridiculous. Mitchell ended the series with an average of 36.3 points on 52.9% shooting from the field and 51.6% from beyond the arc, while Murray was at 31.6 points on 55% shooting from the field and 53.3% from three. To average over 30 points per game on that kind of efficiency is just crazy and Murray echoed the sentiments of a lot of fans here by stating that the Bubble saw the highest level of basketball being played. 

Funnily enough, the duel ended with a bit of a stinker from both of these guys in Game 7. Mitchell had 22 points on 22 shots while Murray scored 17 points on under 40% shooting and it was Nikola Jokic who was the star of the show, as he scored 30 points. He also hit what ended up being the game-winner over Rudy Gobert to bring to an end an unforgettable series.

