NBA Fans React To Pascal Siakam Dressing Up As 50 Cent For Halloween: "Nah That’s 15 Cent"

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Pascal Siakam tends to be out of sight and out of mind as he plays for the Toronto Raptors, but the 28-year-old continues to perform at a very high level. Siakam seems to keep getting better with each passing year and this time around, he is averaging 25.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

He has been setting franchise records with his play and deserves a lot of praise for the way he is playing. Siakam did state that his biggest goal was to be a top 5 player in the league in 2022-23 and while that might be too big of a step for him, there is no doubt that he is establishing himself as one of the best players in the NBA.

NBA Fans React To Pascal Siakam Dressing Up As 50 Cent For Halloween

While he shines on the court, Siakam has also been having plenty of fun and for Halloween, he decided to dress up as 50 Cent! Halloween just seems to be something that everyone, no matter their age, always looks forward to and Siakam's look drew a lot of reactions from NBA fans.

"Should have dressed up as Andre 3000 😂😂"

"Nah that’s 15 Cent"

"That’s 50 cent from the movie he lost weight for"

"Nah y’all all wrong it gotta be 43 cents with spice"

"Looks like my boy lost 30-40 cents right there"

"That's 50 pennies"

"When you order 50 cent from Wish"

"Why tf he looks like my uncle 😂😂😂"

"Should’ve went as Rich Homie Quan 😂"

"Nah that’s skinny cent 😂"

"Dope costume!!"

"I always see him as the pirate from Captain Philips bro. "I am the Captain now!" 😂"

"He needa drop 50 points after showing up like that"

"130 million and he couldn’t spring for the right chain or the hat This is 25 cent"

"50 cent better dress as Spicy P for Halloween"

"Everything is wrong with this picture 😂😂😂"

"GOOFY LMAO"

Fans thought he should have opted to dress as Andre 3000 or Tony Yayo instead of 50 Cent, as they didn't see a whole lot of resemblance here. Well, there's always next year and maybe we will see Siakam dressed as one of them then.

He isn't the only NBA player to be completely in the Halloween spirit, as Grant Williams put on a batman suit for the postgame media session after their win over the Wizards. He also spoke in a deep batman voice and it got a hilarious reaction out of Jayson Tatum.