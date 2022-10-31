Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit During His Media Session

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Williams didn't end up agreeing to an extension with the Boston Celtics this offseason but he hasn't let that dampen his spirits. Williams has gotten off to a good start this season, with the ejection against the Bulls aside, as he looks to contribute toward another successful season for the Celtics.

There has also been somewhat of a leadership void within the Celtics because of Ime Udoka's year-long suspension and Williams has been someone who has tried to fill it as well. He called out his teammates after they lost to the Orlando Magic and the team needs individuals who will hold people accountable. He was in a much happier mood after the game against the Wizards, which they won 112-94, and had a bit of a surprise for the reporters.

Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit

With the Halloween season upon us, Williams decided to wear a batman suit for his post-game media session while also speaking in a deep batman voice and the reporters loved it. It was a surprise even to his own teammates, as Jayson Tatum had a hilarious reaction when he saw Williams.

Grant Williams: "The best part about this team is that we take care of each other. Defensively, that's all we can accomplish."



Jayson Tatum: "Yo, what the f*** are you doing?"

It was absolutely hilarious and you can imagine how confused Tatum initially would have been when he saw that. Williams also started the session with another batman reference, when he was asked what did it take to get the win.

"We kept Boston safe."

The locker room seems to be in a good place despite all the drama they had to deal with because of Udoka. They had had a good start to the season as they sport a 4-2 record and they'll be looking to keep pace with the Bucks at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Tatum will be key to that and he has had an outstanding start to the season as well, which has led to him emerging as one of the early-season favorites for MVP. He is averaging over 30 points per game while posting 50-40-90 shooting splits but Tatum stated that winning MVP isn't his biggest priority as he just wants to win a championship.