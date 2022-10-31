Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit During His Media Session

Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit During His Media Session

Grant Williams didn't end up agreeing to an extension with the Boston Celtics this offseason but he hasn't let that dampen his spirits. Williams has gotten off to a good start this season, with the ejection against the Bulls aside, as he looks to contribute toward another successful season for the Celtics.

There has also been somewhat of a leadership void within the Celtics because of Ime Udoka's year-long suspension and Williams has been someone who has tried to fill it as well. He called out his teammates after they lost to the Orlando Magic and the team needs individuals who will hold people accountable. He was in a much happier mood after the game against the Wizards, which they won 112-94, and had a bit of a surprise for the reporters.

Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit

With the Halloween season upon us, Williams decided to wear a batman suit for his post-game media session while also speaking in a deep batman voice and the reporters loved it. It was a surprise even to his own teammates, as Jayson Tatum had a hilarious reaction when he saw Williams.

Grant Williams: "The best part about this team is that we take care of each other. Defensively, that's all we can accomplish."

Jayson Tatum: "Yo, what the f*** are you doing?"

It was absolutely hilarious and you can imagine how confused Tatum initially would have been when he saw that. Williams also started the session with another batman reference, when he was asked what did it take to get the win.

"We kept Boston safe."

The locker room seems to be in a good place despite all the drama they had to deal with because of Udoka. They had had a good start to the season as they sport a 4-2 record and they'll be looking to keep pace with the Bucks at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Tatum will be key to that and he has had an outstanding start to the season as well, which has led to him emerging as one of the early-season favorites for MVP. He is averaging over 30 points per game while posting 50-40-90 shooting splits but Tatum stated that winning MVP isn't his biggest priority as he just wants to win a championship.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Mock The Lakers After They Celebrate Their First Win Of The Season: "Acting Like They Won The Chip"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Mock The Lakers After They Celebrate Their First Win Of The Season: "Acting Like They Won The Chip"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit During His Media Session
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit During His Media Session

By Gautam Varier
Darvin Ham Reveals How He Convinced Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals How He Convinced Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Garnett’s Contract Breakdown: From High School To $343 Million In His NBA Career
NBA

Kevin Garnett’s Contract Breakdown: From High School To $343 Million In His NBA Career

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Most Career Turnovers By Position: LeBron James Leads The Unpopular All-Time List
NBA

The Most Career Turnovers By Position: LeBron James Leads The Unpopular All-Time List

By Eddie Bitar
Ranking The Closest Players To Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant Was The Only Player To Challenge The GOAT
NBA

Ranking The Closest Players To Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant Was The Only Player To Challenge The GOAT

By Eddie Bitar
Darvin Ham Praises Anthony Davis For Playing Through His Back Injury
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Praises Anthony Davis For Playing Through His Back Injury

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2011 To 2020: From Big Disappointments To Future Superstars
NBA

The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2011 To 2020: From Big Disappointments To Future Superstars

By Eddie Bitar
Paul Pierce Thinks The Nets Should Try To Trade Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Thinks The Nets Should Try To Trade Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Slam The Los Angeles Clippers After Losing 4 Consecutive Games
NBA Media

NBA Fans Slam The Los Angeles Clippers After Losing 4 Consecutive Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Fans Think We Are In The New Era Of NBA: "Curry's Team Is 3-4, LeBron's Team Is 1-5, KD's Team Is 1-5"
NBA Media

Fans Think We Are In The New Era Of NBA: "Curry's Team Is 3-4, LeBron's Team Is 1-5, KD's Team Is 1-5"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen Curry Criticizes Himself And His Teammates After The Warriors' Embarrassing Loss Against The Pistons
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Criticizes Himself And His Teammates After The Warriors' Embarrassing Loss Against The Pistons

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Best Teammates Throughout Their Careers (Only All-Stars)
NBA

LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Best Teammates Throughout Their Careers (Only All-Stars)

By Nick Mac
Darvin Ham Is Proud Of The Lakers For Breaking 0-5 Streak: "We Needed To Prove Something To Ourselves"
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Is Proud Of The Lakers For Breaking 0-5 Streak: "We Needed To Prove Something To Ourselves"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis Opens Up After Breaking Lakers Losing Streak: "We Needed This Win"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Opens Up After Breaking Lakers Losing Streak: "We Needed This Win"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya