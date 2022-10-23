Jayson Tatum Says Winning The MVP Isn't His Biggest Priority: "All I'm Concerned About Is Getting Back To The Championship And Getting Over That Hump."

Jayson Tatum has started the season in phenomenal form, he has averaged 35 points through his first 3 games, and is shooting a ridiculous 58% from the field. Tatum's play has led the Boston Celtics to an enviable 3-0 record, the team is seemingly unaffected by the massive scandal surrounding Ime Udoka earlier this year. The Celtics and Tatum look like a contender already, which is very impressive.

And naturally, considering his performances in the playoffs last season as well as his leadership and great play this time around, Tatum's name is already being mentioned in MVP conversations. People are calling him and Jaylen Brown the best duo as well. If he can continue playing at this level and the Celtics grab the top seed in the Eastern Conference, it would be very hard to deny him the achievement as well.

But with the way last season ended, there are other things on Jayson Tatum's mind. The Celtics man is more concerned about doing what they couldn't last season and securing a title for the historic franchise. And he said as much recently.

Jayson Tatum Says Winning MVP Is Not As Important As Winning The Championship

Every player that comes into the NBA dreams of winning the MVP award of course, and Tatum is no different. It simply isn't his biggest priority for the season, he has the big one in mind as early as October.

"I mean, it's early and honestly, that's always been a goal of mine. Since I was a kid, getting to the NBA wasn't just what I wanted to do, I wanted to be a champion, reach all those accolades and accomplishments and MVP is obviously at the top of that list. "I've said it a million times and I'll say it a million more. All I'm concerned about is getting back to the championship and getting over that hump.

"And they kind of go hand in hand right, if we get back to the championship and we're one of the best teams, then that means I'm probably playing at a high level and everybody else as well. And all the individual accolades will come like they did last season. So not necessarily MVP mindset, but just compete and be the best I can be."

This is an admirable stance from Tatum, and team success will indeed be rewarded by individual accolades as well. The Celtics man is an established superstar in the league now, so his winning MVP would come as a surprise to no one at this point.