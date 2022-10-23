Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum Says Winning The MVP Isn't His Biggest Priority: "All I'm Concerned About Is Getting Back To The Championship And Getting Over That Hump."

Jayson Tatum Says Winning The MVP Isn't His Biggest Priority: "All I'm Concerned About Is Getting Back To The Championship And Getting Over That Hump."

Jayson Tatum has started the season in phenomenal form, he has averaged 35 points through his first 3 games, and is shooting a ridiculous 58% from the field. Tatum's play has led the Boston Celtics to an enviable 3-0 record, the team is seemingly unaffected by the massive scandal surrounding Ime Udoka earlier this year. The Celtics and Tatum look like a contender already, which is very impressive. 

And naturally, considering his performances in the playoffs last season as well as his leadership and great play this time around, Tatum's name is already being mentioned in MVP conversations. People are calling him and Jaylen Brown the best duo as well. If he can continue playing at this level and the Celtics grab the top seed in the Eastern Conference, it would be very hard to deny him the achievement as well. 

But with the way last season ended, there are other things on Jayson Tatum's mind. The Celtics man is more concerned about doing what they couldn't last season and securing a title for the historic franchise. And he said as much recently. 

Jayson Tatum Says Winning MVP Is Not As Important As Winning The Championship

Every player that comes into the NBA dreams of winning the MVP award of course, and Tatum is no different. It simply isn't his biggest priority for the season, he has the big one in mind as early as October. 

"I mean, it's early and honestly, that's always been a goal of mine. Since I was a kid, getting to the NBA wasn't just what I wanted to do, I wanted to be a champion, reach all those accolades and accomplishments and MVP is obviously at the top of that list. "I've said it a million times and I'll say it a million more. All I'm concerned about is getting back to the championship and getting over that hump. 

"And they kind of go hand in hand right, if we get back to the championship and we're one of the best teams, then that means I'm probably playing at a high level and everybody else as well. And all the individual accolades will come like they did last season. So not necessarily MVP mindset, but just compete and be the best I can be."

This is an admirable stance from Tatum, and team success will indeed be rewarded by individual accolades as well. The Celtics man is an established superstar in the league now, so his winning MVP would come as a surprise to no one at this point. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jayson Tatum Says Winning The MVP Isn't His Biggest Priority: "All I'm Concerned About Is Getting Back To The Championship And Getting Over That Hump."
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Says Winning The MVP Isn't His Biggest Priority: "All I'm Concerned About Is Getting Back To The Championship And Getting Over That Hump."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Admits Their Blunder On Missing The Call On Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Game-Winner Attempt Against Washington Wizards
NBA Media

NBA Admits Their Blunder On Missing The Call On Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Game-Winner Attempt Against Washington Wizards

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Electric 40-Point Performance: "He's Serving It Hot"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Electric 40-Point Performance: "He's Serving It Hot"

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed His Hilarious New Nickname For Charles Barkley After He Signed A $100 Million Deal
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed His Hilarious New Nickname For Charles Barkley After He Signed A $100 Million Deal

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Portland Trail Blazers: Two Players Out Of The Game, Anthony Davis And Troy Brown Jr. Are Probable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Portland Trail Blazers: Two Players Out Of The Game, Anthony Davis And Troy Brown Jr. Are Probable

By Aaron Abhishek
Magic Johnson's Advice To Shaquille O'Neal That Helped Him Build A $400 Million Business Empire: "Big Fella, You Don't Want To Be Just A Name."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson's Advice To Shaquille O'Neal That Helped Him Build A $400 Million Business Empire: "Big Fella, You Don't Want To Be Just A Name."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic's Unbelievable Cross-Court Bounce Pass To KCP: ''Y'all See The Heat''
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic's Unbelievable Cross-Court Bounce Pass To KCP: ''Y'all See The Heat''

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
The Superteam That Would Beat Kevin Durant's All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series
NBA

The Superteam That Would Beat Kevin Durant's All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series

By Nick Mac
The Most Scoring Titles By Position In NBA History: Michael Jordan Is The Ultimate Leader With 10
NBA

The Most Scoring Titles By Position In NBA History: Michael Jordan Is The Ultimate Leader With 10

By Nick Mac
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s MVP Points Per Season: The Legendary Big Man Won 6 MVP Awards Which Is The Most Of All-Time
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s MVP Points Per Season: The Legendary Big Man Won 6 MVP Awards Which Is The Most Of All-Time

By Eddie Bitar
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

3 Reasons Why The Russell Westbrook Slander Must Stop

By Aaron Abhishek
Zion Williamson On The Pelicans Having A Big 4: "I Haven't Played With A Team Like This In My Entire Life... This Is A Special Team..."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson On The Pelicans Having A Big 4: "I Haven't Played With A Team Like This In My Entire Life... This Is A Special Team..."

By Gautam Varier
Video: Jaden Ivey Brutally Gets Schooled By Isaiah Stewart During The Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game
NBA Media

Video: Jaden Ivey Brutally Gets Schooled By Isaiah Stewart During The Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game

By Gautam Varier
Dion Waiters Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "He Needs A Fresh Start"
NBA Media

Dion Waiters Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "He Needs A Fresh Start"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Shaquille O’Neal Says Joel Embiid Must Win Unanimous MVP This Season: "If He Doesn't Get Unanimous MVP, I'll Be Disappointed."
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Says Joel Embiid Must Win Unanimous MVP This Season: "If He Doesn't Get Unanimous MVP, I'll Be Disappointed."

By Gautam Varier