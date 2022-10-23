Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have started this season in a curious way. They clearly beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the season opener, but then struggled a little more to beat the Floridian teams, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

The C's need to make a statement after the last two games, and even though they remain unbeaten, not everybody is happy with their current moment. After a tumultuous offseason where they lost their head coach for a year, the Celtics need to find that identity again.

Following their win against the Miami Heat, Jaylen Brown sent a message to the rest of the team, saying that they need to stay focused all game long, as everybody will try to beat them every single night.

Grant Williams Called Out Celtics Teammates After Allowing 120 Points To Magic

Grant Williams sent a similar message after the Celtics beat the Orlando Magic, 126-120, criticizing the team's defense and calling them out for looking lost from the very beginning.

“We just had to be more physical. We didn’t do our job tonight from the start,” Williams said. “We allowed them to get comfortable. When teams are comfortable, they make shots, but especially when I’m at the center position. Even then, I have to do a better job of making sure that not only to keep the ball in front, but also just make sure we rebounds, make sure that we’re physical both on the ball defending it and off.”

Williams made it clear that the team needs to stay focused, just like Brown did, urging them to keep their eyes on the W and stay there until the game is closed out.

“That’s probably the biggest challenge for us. Coming in every night with the same focus and intensity and make sure we’re mature enough to understand that every team is capable of beating you every single night and not taking anyone lightly.”

The Boston Celtics entered this season as one of the favorites to come out of the East, even after the Ime Udoka scandal shocked the NBA. They are yet to lose their first game of the season, but the image they've shown in the first three matches isn't the most desired. Even the players are aware that they need to do better, and once they reach that level, this team will be nearly unstoppable.