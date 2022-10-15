Skip to main content

NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Will Leave Warriors After Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole Both Get Extensions: "Bye Bye Draymond, I'll Miss Ya Lad."

The Golden State Warriors have recently been in the news after a physical altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. There is no doubt that Draymond Green was in the wrong in this scenario.

Some people suggested that Draymond Green's outburst had something to do with his contract situation with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have not given Green an extension thus far, and the forward even admitted previously, that he thinks an extension likely wouldn't happen.

"At this point, you know, whether I'd like to or not – I don't think it will happen. I'm just focused on this season and being as great as I can be – and as I know I'm capable of being. And winning another championship and reaching my individual goals that I have as well.

Some people are motivated by contract years, and some people are nervous and struggle during contract years. I think it's all based on the player. For me personally ... anytime it's a contract year is motivation. And that's kind of how I approach it and how I view it. And it's always been the way I've viewed it."

The Golden State Warriors would in theory have had three free agents in 2023 if Draymond Green were to decline his player option: Draymond Green himself, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole. As of today, Draymond Green is the only player out of those three that isn't committed long-term to the franchise, as Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins both signed extensions with the team recently.

A lot of NBA fans have started speculating about Draymond Green's future with the team. It seems as though many believe that he will leave the Warriors, as the team has clearly prioritized retaining Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

There is no doubt that there is a chance that Draymond Green would leave the Warriors if the team doesn't offer him a long-term contract. Sometimes, players have to do what's best for themselves financially, and for Draymond Green, that could mean departing from the franchise that drafted him.

Draymond Green Could Be A Good Player On Many Teams

Though Draymond Green is a very unique player that has a limited scoring skillset, his playmaking, rebounding, and defense can be a good fit on a lot of teams. He is a fantastic complementary player around a superstar, due to his willingness to do the dirty work on the defensive end, and little things such as screening on the offensive end.

There are a number of teams around the league that could use a defensive star that has anchored many playoff teams. Hopefully, we see Draymond Green find a great situation if he does end up leaving the Golden State Warriors in next year's free agency.

