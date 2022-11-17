NBA Fans Voted And Selected The Greatest Lakers Jersey Of All Time

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the NBA for a long time, and it has a pretty huge fanbase around the globe. A crucial reason behind it is the fact that the Lakers are in a big market and can easily attract big-name superstars to don the iconic Purple and Gold jersey.

Speaking of jerseys, the Lakers evidently have had some of the most amazing uniforms in the history of the NBA. There have been many iconic jerseys that have been worn by equally amazing legends.

But what if we compare the most amazing jerseys that the Los Angeles Lakers have introduced during their rich history?

The Black Mamba Edition Jersey Is The Greatest Lakers Jersey, According To Fans

The official Facebook page of the Los Angeles Lakers recently conducted a poll where they asked the fans to vote for the greatest jersey ever introduced by the organization. The Black Mamba Edition jersey won the contest due to fans' immense love for the legend.

Cliff Spears: The mamba jersey material should be permanent, make all the lakers jerseys in the Mamba snake skin material and the black ones should be our Sunday/playoff close out jerseys. Nigel Elizee: Goat..goat goat......are we ever gonna cook some curry goat??? I've been hearing about goat so very often. Jeff Mitchell: I think wearing Yellow and Purple at home on the regular again will help our culture and mind set. Just a thought. Wendy Storey Sahagen: Let's do it. Can't think of anything to inspire them outside of Kobe sitting court side. Thales Pereira: Black Mamba Jersey for Association or Statement Edition in Sunday Games and Play-Offs, Please Lakers. Fui Han Wong: Bring back the Mamba jersey. Azeem Ali: Long live the Mamba Inspired Jersey. Calum McNab: Mamba jersey all day long no question. Marco Jose Manipon: Love those mambas, best City Edition unis no doubt but the real GOAT jerseys without a need for social media voting fueled by recency bias is the 80’s to 90’s set. StayCrispy Will: We knew this was gone win.

Kobe Bryant was a legend for the Lakers, and he contributed a lot to the team during his playing days. So when the Mamba passed away in a tragic accident in 2020, it was only understandable to have a special jersey dedicated to him. Fans urged the organization to bring back these jerseys this season as well since it's just that great.

