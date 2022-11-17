Skip to main content

NBA Fans Voted And Selected The Greatest Lakers Jersey Of All Time

NBA Fans Voted And Selected The Greatest Lakers Jersey Of All Time

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the NBA for a long time, and it has a pretty huge fanbase around the globe. A crucial reason behind it is the fact that the Lakers are in a big market and can easily attract big-name superstars to don the iconic Purple and Gold jersey.

Speaking of jerseys, the Lakers evidently have had some of the most amazing uniforms in the history of the NBA. There have been many iconic jerseys that have been worn by equally amazing legends.

But what if we compare the most amazing jerseys that the Los Angeles Lakers have introduced during their rich history?

The Black Mamba Edition Jersey Is The Greatest Lakers Jersey, According To Fans

The official Facebook page of the Los Angeles Lakers recently conducted a poll where they asked the fans to vote for the greatest jersey ever introduced by the organization. The Black Mamba Edition jersey won the contest due to fans' immense love for the legend.

Cliff Spears: The mamba jersey material should be permanent, make all the lakers jerseys in the Mamba snake skin material and the black ones should be our Sunday/playoff close out jerseys.

Nigel Elizee: Goat..goat goat......are we ever gonna cook some curry goat??? I've been hearing about goat so very often.

Jeff Mitchell: I think wearing Yellow and Purple at home on the regular again will help our culture and mind set. Just a thought.

Wendy Storey Sahagen: Let's do it. Can't think of anything to inspire them outside of Kobe sitting court side.

Thales Pereira: Black Mamba Jersey for Association or Statement Edition in Sunday Games and Play-Offs, Please Lakers.

Fui Han Wong: Bring back the Mamba jersey.

Azeem Ali: Long live the Mamba Inspired Jersey.

Calum McNab: Mamba jersey all day long no question.

Marco Jose Manipon: Love those mambas, best City Edition unis no doubt but the real GOAT jerseys without a need for social media voting fueled by recency bias is the 80’s to 90’s set.

StayCrispy Will: We knew this was gone win.

Kobe Bryant was a legend for the Lakers, and he contributed a lot to the team during his playing days. So when the Mamba passed away in a tragic accident in 2020, it was only understandable to have a special jersey dedicated to him. Fans urged the organization to bring back these jerseys this season as well since it's just that great.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Voted And Selected The Greatest Lakers Jersey Of All Time
NBA Media

NBA Fans Voted And Selected The Greatest Lakers Jersey Of All Time

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After His Latest Comment About His Team: "You Need 3 Hall Of Famers To Win"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After His Latest Comment About His Team: "You Need 3 Hall Of Famers To Win

By Aaron Abhishek
Mikal Bridges Jabs Klay Thompson After He Hits A 3-Pointer In Front Of The Warriors' Bench
NBA Media

Mikal Bridges Jabs Klay Thompson After He Hits A 3-Pointer In Front Of The Warriors' Bench

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson Has More Shots Attempted Than Total Points This Season
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Has More Shots Attempted Than Total Points This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Was Upset Because No One Passed Him The Ball And Then Karl-Anthony Towns Responded By Assisting Him For Easy Points
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Was Upset Because No One Passed Him The Ball And Then Karl-Anthony Towns Responded By Assisting Him For Easy Points

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fan Shows Kevin Durant The 2007 Cavaliers Roster Roster That LeBron James Took To The Finals
NBA Media

NBA Fan Shows Kevin Durant The 2007 Cavaliers Roster Roster That LeBron James Took To The Finals

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Danny Green Explains Why Luka Doncic Is So Tough To Guard
NBA Media

Danny Green Explains Why Luka Doncic Is So Tough To Guard

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Calls Out The Warriors Players: "No Commitment To The Group To Get 3 Stops In A Row"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out The Warriors Players: "No Commitment To The Group To Get 3 Stops In A Row"

By Aaron Abhishek
Michael Jordan Hilariously Joked Why He Is The Tallest Person In His Family: “My Father Is 5’10, My Mother Is 5’5. The Milkman Is About 6’7."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Hilariously Joked Why He Is The Tallest Person In His Family: “My Father Is 5’10, My Mother Is 5’5. The Milkman Is About 6’7."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
NBA Media

Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Finest Human Beings He's Ever Met In His Life
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Finest Human Beings He's Ever Met In His Life

By Aaron Abhishek
Amar'e Stoudemire Opens Up About The Red Wine Bath Recovery: "This Female Friend, She Gave Me A Gift"
NBA Media

Amar'e Stoudemire Opens Up About The Red Wine Bath Recovery: "This Female Friend, She Gave Me A Gift"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kenyon Martin On When He Punched Karl Malone To Take Revenge For Isiah Thomas: "Aww, This M**********r Soft Right Here."
NBA Media

Kenyon Martin On When He Punched Karl Malone To Take Revenge For Isiah Thomas: "Aww, This M**********r Soft Right Here."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Golden State Warriors Cheerleaders Were All Over San Francisco 49ers Star Jimmy Garoppolo During Warriors Game
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Cheerleaders Were All Over San Francisco 49ers Star Jimmy Garoppolo During Warriors Game

By Orlando Silva
Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Into Frenzy With Sexy Dress: "My God, You Are Beautiful"
NBA Media

Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Into Frenzy With Sexy Dress: "My God, You Are Beautiful"

By Orlando Silva