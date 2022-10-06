NBA Insider Says He Saw Jordan Poole After The Altercation With Draymond Green, Confirms He Was In Good Spirits And Even Laughing During The Shooting Scrimmage

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The reported altercation between Golden State Warriors Draymond Green and Jordan Poole garnered all the buzz, and recent developments suggest that the latter is all fine and in "good spirits."

After reports of Green “forcefully” striking Poole did the rounds, an observation by Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas said that there were no injury concerns for Poole.

He noted that Poole showed no discomfort after he resumed practice post the events that followed. Here's the clip below.

“Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole. I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this.”

Per reports, Green could face some disciplinary action.

Golden State Warriors Reviewing The Incident Between The Two Players

Per an ESPN report, both Green and Poole were verbally sparring before things spiraled out of control. The network also added that the veteran has a history of challenging his teammates during games and in practice. Warriors management is looking at the incident.

Further reports suggested that Green was “apologetic and emotional” after the dust-up, but was asked not to approach Poole. Sources also added that while the duo has their history, there was no reason for an altercation.

This incident comes as Poole and Green’s contract extensions are being actively discussed. Earlier, Green explained to reporters on media day that he would have to play the season out without the possibility of an extension as the team faces salary cap implications with his contract.

On the court, how this skirmish impacts the team’s chemistry ahead of the regular season remains to be seen. The Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers at home on opening night after the pre-ring ceremony on October 18.