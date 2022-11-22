NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Want To Move Kyrie Irving

Credit: Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

A new season did not bring a new start for Kyrie Irving, who has found himself mired in controversy again after the whole antisemitism saga over something he posted. The Nets point guard had lots of issues last season with his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine and was linked with a move away heavily in the offseason. Irving has been a big distraction for the Nets for a while now, and things do not appear to be getting any better.

Irving returned to the court recently after a suspension that lasted 8 games, and one during which he was required to complete several tasks set out by the organization. Kyrie returned to the floor in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 14 points in 26 minutes. The Nets are once again just a win away from breaking even on their season record, and it could be a moment to start fresh for the team. But it doesn't seem that they see it the same way.

Brooklyn Nets Would Reportedly Like To Move On From Kyrie Irving

Their handling of this situation made it quite clear that the Brooklyn Nets are a bit done with the drama that Irving brings to the table. The punishment for his latest controversy was swift and intense, so much so that many around the league even questioned the severity of it. Irving might have returned to the court for now, but as per Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Nets are hoping to move him.

"Sources have told Hoops Wire the same — that the Nets would like to move Irving, but his trade value isn’t exactly at an all-time high right now. Quite the opposite."

The Los Angeles Lakers are the main team linked with Irving, but it would seem that even they aren't quite sure about bringing him on board at the moment, as is the case with most of the league. The Nets would ideally like to get something of value in return for Kyrie but it's hard to see what franchise would be willing to take him with all the baggage surrounding him.

Ultimately, this just goes to prove that their big swing to bring him and Kevin Durant to the team has turned out to be a decision that cost them. There are doubts about how engaged Irving will be in the aftermath of everything that has occurred, and perhaps it is best for both parties if they move on at some point soon.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.