Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Want To Move Kyrie Irving

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Want To Move Kyrie Irving

A new season did not bring a new start for Kyrie Irving, who has found himself mired in controversy again after the whole antisemitism saga over something he posted. The Nets point guard had lots of issues last season with his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine and was linked with a move away heavily in the offseason. Irving has been a big distraction for the Nets for a while now, and things do not appear to be getting any better. 

Irving returned to the court recently after a suspension that lasted 8 games, and one during which he was required to complete several tasks set out by the organization. Kyrie returned to the floor in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 14 points in 26 minutes. The Nets are once again just a win away from breaking even on their season record, and it could be a moment to start fresh for the team. But it doesn't seem that they see it the same way. 

Brooklyn Nets Would Reportedly Like To Move On From Kyrie Irving

Their handling of this situation made it quite clear that the Brooklyn Nets are a bit done with the drama that Irving brings to the table. The punishment for his latest controversy was swift and intense, so much so that many around the league even questioned the severity of it. Irving might have returned to the court for now, but as per Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Nets are hoping to move him. 

"Sources have told Hoops Wire the same — that the Nets would like to move Irving, but his trade value isn’t exactly at an all-time high right now. Quite the opposite."

The Los Angeles Lakers are the main team linked with Irving, but it would seem that even they aren't quite sure about bringing him on board at the moment, as is the case with most of the league. The Nets would ideally like to get something of value in return for Kyrie but it's hard to see what franchise would be willing to take him with all the baggage surrounding him. 

Ultimately, this just goes to prove that their big swing to bring him and Kevin Durant to the team has turned out to be a decision that cost them. There are doubts about how engaged Irving will be in the aftermath of everything that has occurred, and perhaps it is best for both parties if they move on at some point soon. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Devin Booker Calls Out Patrick Beverley After He Pushed Deandre Ayton In The Back: "Push Them In The Chest"
NBA Media

Devin Booker Calls Out Patrick Beverley After He Pushed Deandre Ayton In The Back: "Push Them In The Chest"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Fans Feel Bad For Anthony Davis After Huge Double-Double In Loss To Suns: “He Couldn't Have Done More”
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Feel Bad For Anthony Davis After Huge Double-Double In Loss To Suns: “He Couldn't Have Done More”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant Responds After Ugly Loss To Philadelphia 76ers: "Everyone Wants To See Our Team Fail."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Responds After Ugly Loss To Philadelphia 76ers: "Everyone Wants To See Our Team Fail"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers News: LeBron James' Return Date Finally Revealed After Missing 5 Straight Games
NBA Media

Lakers News: LeBron James' Return Date Finally Revealed After Missing 5 Straight Games

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Young 76ers Fan Goes Viral For Calling Ben Simmons A F*gg*t During Game

By Nico Martinez
“I Thought It Was Going To Be Louder”: Ben Simmons Takes A Shot At The Philadelphia Crowd
NBA Media

“I Thought It Was Going To Be Louder”: Ben Simmons Takes A Shot At The Philadelphia Crowd

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Deal For The Warriors And Heat
NBA Trade Rumors

The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Deal For The Warriors And Heat

By Lee Tran
Charles Barkley Jokes That Ben Simmons Returned To Philadelphia With A Bulletproof Vest On
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Jokes That Ben Simmons Returned To Philadelphia With A Bulletproof Vest On

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Linked As Potential Landing Spot For Russell Westbrook If Bought Out By Lakers
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Linked As Potential Landing Spot For Russell Westbrook If Bought Out By Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Losing To The 76ers Without James Harden Or Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Losing To The 76ers Without James Harden Or Joel Embiid: "Quite A Pathetic Showing..."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ben Simmons Does The 'MJ Shrug' After Knocking Down His First Points Against The Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Does The 'MJ Shrug' After Knocking Down His First Free Throws Against The Philadelphia 76ers

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Video: Ben Simmons Gets Heavy Boos From 76ers Fans During Ahead Of First Return To Philadephia

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons Gets Brutally Honest About His Relationship With Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Gets Brutally Honest About His Relationship With Joel Embiid

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Anthony Davis Has Disappointed Everybody: "He Should Have Been The Best Player In The League By Now."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Nets Fan Shouts Support At Ben Simmons Ahead Of Game Against 76ers: "Forget All These Fans! Joel’s Scared!”

By Nico Martinez
Watch: Donovan Mitchell Takes Evan Mobley's 10th Rebound And Gets Stared Down By Jarrett Allen
NBA Media

Watch: Donovan Mitchell Takes Evan Mobley's 10th Rebound And Gets Stared Down By Jarrett Allen

By Ishaan Bhattacharya