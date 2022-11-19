Skip to main content

NBA Insider Says Lakers And Other Teams Have 'No Interest' In Kyrie Irving Trade

Kyrie Irving

On the court, Kyrie Irving is one of the best offensive players in basketball. This season, through 8 games, he averaged 26.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game on 45% shooting.

Unfortunately, Irving's latest scandal resulted in a hiatus from the team, and the Nets have had to go without him once again despite last year's debacle of a season. 

All-in-all, the whole thing has really been a burden to the Nets, and many around the association have been calling for the team to trade him. As one NBA insider put it on 'The Dan Patrick Show,' there isn't much interest at all from teams in trading for Irving, not even the Lakers (who have been linked to Irving for months).

“I can’t sit here and lie to you and say that there is much value in trading for Kyrie,” NBA insider Chris Haynes said. “I’m on the phones with a lot of teams. His name is not really coming up, even for the Los Angeles Lakers, who he was tied to for much of the offseason. That’s just not something I’m hearing right now.”

Kyrie Irving Set To Return To The Nets After Suspension

Initially, there was doubt that Irving would be willing to do what was necessary to return to the team, but he has proved those doubts wrong. According to the latest reporters out of Brooklyn, Irving will make his comeback on Sunday against the Grizzlies.

Recently, it was revealed that Kyrie Irving would be returning to the Brooklyn Nets lineup on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. This will definitely give the team a welcome boost, as they have desperately missed his offensive talent.

Kevin Durant has recently spoken about Kyrie Irving's return to the team, claiming that "it's exciting for everybody" on the team. He also claimed that Kyrie Irving would provide the team with a "much-needed spark". 

"It's exciting for everybody. I mean, we miss Ky, we miss his presence out there on the floor... Definitely will give us a much-needed spark." 

It's hard to say what's next for the Nets. After all that they endured, it's tough to believe they will be able to start winning again as if nothing happened.

At the very least, the Nets are hoping that Kyrie is able to behave himself long enough so they make a true assessment of their situation and where they stand as compared to the rest of the league. 

Either way, the nets are stuck trying to make this work for now. Without a suitable trade partner for Irving, what point is there in trading him now?

