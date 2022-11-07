Rare Picture Of Young Kobe Bryant And Tracy McGrady At Dinner Goes Viral

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady were both extremely proficient scorers that were among the league's biggest stars in the early 2000s. Kobe was winning championships alongside Shaquille O'Neal on the Los Angeles Lakers while McGrady was tearing it up for various franchises, including the Houston Rockets. And what makes their relationship so special is that both knew each other quite well even before their time in the league.

The Mamba and T-Mac were good friends; Kobe once spoke in an old interview about how he demolished McGrady when they played 1-on-1 as well. And when they were teenagers, McGrady had stayed with Bryant and his family for a while. And now, a picture of the two having dinner when they were younger has gone viral all over social media.

It's hard to say exactly what point in their lives this picture is from, but it's lovely to see something like this, including two of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever had. Bryant and McGrady may have been competitors on the court, but they were friends off of it and fans were in awe of seeing this lovely image of them.

NBA Fans Loved The Picture Of Young Kobe Bryant And Tracy McGrady

Since Kobe's passing, a lot of players and fans have paid tribute to his legacy in really beautiful ways. But it's seeing photos like this that is likely to make fans miss the legendary Laker more than anything else.

"A REAL timeless photo. Nothing like these days." "Kobe was absolutely the man, bro." "This picture melted my heart." "T-Mac without injuries a Top 20 Player ever. Kobe goated." "Wish T-Mac would’ve been a Laker w/Kobe." "Two of the greatest ever." "Both of them would have torched the NBA today." "This pic really making me miss Kob, dawg." "I see 2 buckets." "Both these guys were built different." "They wwre buddies but they never teamed up, real NBA legends." "Miss watching them tear up the league."

Past eras of the NBA will always be attractive to fans who started watching the league during that time. But Kobe and McGrady's legacy extends even beyond that; both are among the favorites for fans that never even got to see them live. Hopefully, fans will get to see even more pictures from this time in their lives. It's a lovely way to remember the game's greatest and the good times they had.

