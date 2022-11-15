Skip to main content

Richard Jefferson Reveals Why He's Taking Klay Thompson Over Stephen Curry In A Shot For His Life

Klay Thompson

It's no secret that Stephen Curry is the great shooter in the history of basketball. Over the past 10 years, he has proven time and time again that there are no comparisons when it comes to shooting threes off the dribble.

In a recent episode of the 'Road Trippin' podcast, however, Richard Jefferson didn't say Curry when asked who he'd pick to make a three-pointer with his life on the line.

Instead, he picked Curry's teammate, Klay Thompson, noting that Thompson has always been the better set shooter than Curry.

“If I had to say set shot, I would let Klay shoot for my life before Steph,” Jefferson said. “If we’re just talking about set shot. Swing, swing, catch, shoot – I might let Klay shoot. Off the dribble that’s not a question. Off the move, that’s not a question. I’m talking about pure feet set catch-and-shoot.”

Klay's resume speaks for itself, obviously, but his name does invoke some questions about the Warriors this season, who are having a pretty rough start after winning the title in June.

Klay Thompson's Struggles Contributing To Eary Hole For The Warriors

Curry is the Warriors' most important player, and he's been playing great this season with, arguably, the best stretch of his career. But Klay has not been too great so far besides a few solid games.

Many fans are worried about Thompson and his team, but head coach Steve Kerr is doing his best to weather the storm.

"I’ve seen Klay have so many slow starts to seasons," Kerr said, via NBC Sports. "I know Klay well. He is much deeper and more reflective than anybody would guess. My mom used to have this expression that she used about me, ‘Still waters run deep.’ Meaning that people who don’t show a lot of emotion are often the most emotional."

"I think Klay is really an amazing human being, and just a wonderful teammate and person. Part of that humanity is that he cares so much. That makes him vulnerable, in a good way. But it also makes him prone to beating himself up a little bit when he’s in a bad shooting stretch."

"That was true before the injuries, and it’s still true now. The main thing with Klay is to keep doing what he’s doing and keep playing. As our team gets better, he’s going to get better. It’s all out there in front of him and our team."

The defending champs definitely deserve the benefit of the doubt here, and so does Klay Thompson.

As one of the great shooters ever, he's going to find his groove eventually, and the Dubs are going to be dangerous when he does.

