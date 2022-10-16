Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now

Skip to main content

The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same. 

But another reason for the team's failure was their roster itself. Traditionally, LeBron James' teams have thrived with shooters surrounding the 4-time MVP. The 2021-22 Lakers on the other hand lacked the same and looked pitiful in defense.

It seems like the Lakers haven't understood their mistakes since last season. Although they have opted for a much younger rotation for the upcoming season, the three-point situation remains rather dire yet again. Among the current roster, only a couple of players have a league average.

Given their roster, former champion Richard Jefferson made a hilarious comment claiming that LeBron's eldest son, Bronny James, would be the second-best shooter in the Lakers lineup right away.

This is coming off of a 31-point performance where the aspiring shooting guard shot 6-7 from the three-point range. With a versatile offensive bag, it is promising to see that Bronny James is making strides to make it to the league.

Although he might not be as physically dominant as his father, he looks like a promising shooting guard in his draft class. As far as the Lakers are concerned. they will hope that their new-look roster along with a coaching change can do the trick for them in the upcoming season.

One solution to their 3-point struggles, though, would be the option to trade Westbrook for a natural shooter like Buddy Hield Jr. The Lakers are pretty much top-heavy and if they really want to make a drastic change in the lineup, a trade seems inevitable. Can the Los Angeles Lakers battle their 3-point shooting woes next season?

