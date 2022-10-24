Russell Westbrook Ties Lakers' Record For Worst Field Goal Percentage Over 2 Games: The Previous Record Also Belongs To Him

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook are having the coldest start to the season that they could possibly have. They are currently 0-3 after the season's opening week, with their prospects not looking any better. While there is a lack of shooting throughout the entire roster, this stretch shows everyone that Russell Westbrook is still the most significant problem as a non-shooting point guard.

Westbrook made history after going 4-15 during the Lakers' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He had this performance coming off a shocking 0-11 night against the Los Angeles Clippers, meaning Russ has shot 4-26 (15.4%) in the last 2 games. This is tied as the worst shooting stretch for a Laker ever, with the previous record also being set by Russ in January 2022.

The record that Westbrook set in January came against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook shot 2-12 against the Grizz before going 2-14 against the Kings. The Lakers lost both games then and have lost their last 2 games to the Warriors and Blazers by one possession.

Can The Lakers Be Better Than What They Are?

The Lakers are one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA and there is nothing Darvin Ham can do as a coach to change it. He has already improved the Lakers' defense to being top 5 in the NBA right now, but the offense sits dead last. That is a personnel problem that Rob Pelinka needs to address and has failed to do the entire time LeBron's been on the Lakers.

Acquiring playable depth is going to be crucial for them. Adding Troy Brown Jr. to the lineup isn't going to make the difference LA needs. Players floated in various trades across the league might, but it depends on whether LA feels like they need to give up 2 picks to get rid of an expiring contract anyway.

The Lakers could have tanked if their pick wasn't owed to the Pelicans. This season isn't looking like it'll yield success for LA, so maybe they are just protecting themselves and not wasting 2 picks on a trade that will make them 6th seed contenders instead of championship contenders.