Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Ties Lakers' Record For Worst Field Goal Percentage Over 2 Games: The Previous Record Also Belongs To Him

Russell Westbrook Ties Lakers' Record For Worst Field Goal Percentage Over 2 Games: The Previous Record Also Belongs To Him

The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook are having the coldest start to the season that they could possibly have. They are currently 0-3 after the season's opening week, with their prospects not looking any better. While there is a lack of shooting throughout the entire roster, this stretch shows everyone that Russell Westbrook is still the most significant problem as a non-shooting point guard.

Westbrook made history after going 4-15 during the Lakers' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He had this performance coming off a shocking 0-11 night against the Los Angeles Clippers, meaning Russ has shot 4-26 (15.4%) in the last 2 games. This is tied as the worst shooting stretch for a Laker ever, with the previous record also being set by Russ in January 2022. 

The record that Westbrook set in January came against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook shot 2-12 against the Grizz before going 2-14 against the Kings. The Lakers lost both games then and have lost their last 2 games to the Warriors and Blazers by one possession. 

Can The Lakers Be Better Than What They Are?

The Lakers are one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA and there is nothing Darvin Ham can do as a coach to change it. He has already improved the Lakers' defense to being top 5 in the NBA right now, but the offense sits dead last. That is a personnel problem that Rob Pelinka needs to address and has failed to do the entire time LeBron's been on the Lakers.

Acquiring playable depth is going to be crucial for them. Adding Troy Brown Jr. to the lineup isn't going to make the difference LA needs. Players floated in various trades across the league might, but it depends on whether LA feels like they need to give up 2 picks to get rid of an expiring contract anyway.

The Lakers could have tanked if their pick wasn't owed to the Pelicans. This season isn't looking like it'll yield success for LA, so maybe they are just protecting themselves and not wasting 2 picks on a trade that will make them 6th seed contenders instead of championship contenders.  

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook Ties Lakers' Record For Worst Field Goal Percentage Over 2 Games: The Previous Record Also Belongs To Him
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Ties Lakers' Record For Worst Field Goal Percentage Over 2 Games: The Previous Record Also Belongs To Him

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest On The Lakers After 0-3 Start: "We Can't Shoot A Penny Into The Ocean"
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest On The Lakers After 0-3 Start: "We Can't Shoot A Penny Into The Ocean"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Announcer Trolls LeBron James After He Throws Up The Worst Airball Of His 20-Year Career: "It Didn't Even Draw Net!"

By Nico Martinez
Golden State Warriors Are Set To Have The First $200M+ Payroll Next Season With $217 Million
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Have Paid Over $756M In Player Salaries Since The 2017-18 Season

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
NBA Media

LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Jump Shot With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point

By Nico Martinez
Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

LeBron James Goes Off On Reporters After Being Asked About Russell Westbrook's Late-Game Jump Shot: "You Guys Wanna Try To Talk About Russ But I'm Not Up Here Just To Do That."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Breaks His Silence On Late-Game Three-Pointer Vs. Trail Blazers

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off At Russell Westbrook After He Shoots 26% In Loss To Trail Blazers: "He Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point..."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Goes Viral For Hitting The Side Of The Backboard After Being Left Open For Corner Three: "No Way lakers Getting Disrespected Like That."

By Nico Martinez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Strong Five-Word Message After Dropping 44 Points And 12 Rebounds In Win Over The Rockets

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Destroy Lakers After Shooting 1/16 From 3 In 1st Half vs. Blazers: "Surprised They Made One"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Lakers After Shooting 1/16 From 3 In 1st Half vs. Blazers: "Surprised They Made One"

By Orlando Silva
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Gets Real On Expectations For The Blazers This Season: "We Coming Out Here To Win..."

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson Defends Kevin Durant Against 'Bus Rider' Comments: "It Bothers Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin's Greatness"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Defends Kevin Durant Against 'Bus Rider' Comments: "It Bothers Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin's Greatness"

By Orlando Silva
Tyrese Haliburton
NBA Media

Tyrese Haliburton Says Trade From The Kings Was The Best Thing To Happen To His Career

By Nico Martinez
Grant Williams Called Out Celtics Teammates After Allowing 120 Points To Magic: "We Didn’t Do Our Job Tonight From The Start."
NBA Media

Grant Williams Called Out Celtics Teammates After Allowing 120 Points To Magic

By Orlando Silva
lakers heat trade
NBA Trade Rumors

The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Heat: Russell Westbrook And A First-Round Pick For Kyle Lowry And Duncan Robinson

By Lee Tran