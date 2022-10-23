Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off At Russell Westbrook After He Shoots 26% In Loss To Trail Blazers: "He Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point..."

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

About halfway through L.A.'s Sunday night matchup against Portland, they actually looked on track to win the game. After a few moves from James and some great defensive stretches, the Lakers built a lead in the second half that extended into the fourth quarter.

Sadly, for Lakers fans, it just wasn't enough to win the game, as the team would end up losing by 2 points to Damian Lillard and his red-hot Blazers.

While LeBron had his own moment in the game, he was pretty good overall with a stat line of 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists on the game.

It was Russell Westbrook who played poorly, shooting 4-15 with just 10 points. He also took an ill-advised jumper with about 28 seconds left to go that all but sealed the deal for his team.

Russell Westbrook Gets Blasted By Fans After Another Poor Shooting Night

On social media, fans blasted Russ once again for his showing and lamented the fact that they will likely have to endure his flaws all season long.

Unfortunately for Westbrook, this is nothing new. After some initial excitement and optimism upon his arrival, it didn't take long before his poor play on the court turned fans against him. His ego-centric attitude only served to make things worse, and Russ essentially painted a target on his back for all of Lakers Nation to see.

Now, both fans and experts are convinced that the Lakers need to move on from Russ if they want any hope of succeeding.

The Lakers need to trade Russell Westbrook before his reckless play and divisive personality cost them whatever chance this otherwise feisty team has at a rewarding season (via Bill Plaschke of The Los Angeles Times). They can surprise. They can entertain. Their new coach Darvin Ham appears capable of building a new culture that can shake up the Crypt and scare a few people. Believe it or not, they could even make the playoffs. Yet they can’t do any of this while Westbrook and his clanks and his complaining are allowed to create a sort of mud into which this shiny new car’s back tires are sinking.

They can’t move forward with him. They are eventually going to spin into oblivion because of him. They need him gone now.

For a team that desperately needs shooting, why is a guy who can't shoot taking so many ill-advised shots? Why is he even still on the team at all?

This year, the Lakers are going to be forced to take a hard look in the mirror, and they might not like what they find. Because if these first three games are any indication of how the rest of this season will go, Lakers Nation better gear up now for a bumpy ride.