NBA Insider Demands The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook Immediately: " They Need Him Gone Now."

In the city of Los Angeles, the Purple and Gold are still trying to prove they can do something in the West this year. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers still have the same core they won the title with a few years ago, but things have changed a lot since that bubble run in 2020.

Now, unlike then, they have Russell Westbrook, who has been a bad fit in just about every conceivable way. Despite Westbrook's best attempts to fit in and play his bets game, the Lakers have been abysmal with him on the team and the bleeding doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

That reality has the Lakers in a dark place now, and some analysts/insiders have seen enough.

NBA Insider Flames Russell Westbrook, Says Lakers Cannot Succeed With Him On The Roster

In a recent article, Bill Plaschke of The Los Angeles Times went off on the state of his team and demanded that Rob Pelinka move Westbrook off the roster as soon as possible.

The Lakers need to trade Russell Westbrook before his reckless play and divisive personality cost them whatever chance this otherwise feisty team has at a rewarding season. They can surprise. They can entertain. Their new coach Darvin Ham appears capable of building a new culture that can shake up the Crypt and scare a few people. Believe it or not, they could even make the playoffs. Yet they can’t do any of this while Westbrook and his clanks and his complaining are allowed to create a sort of mud into which this shiny new car’s back tires are sinking.



They can’t move forward with him. They are eventually going to spin into oblivion because of him. They need him gone now.



The situation is untenable off the court, a complete mess on the court, and who knows what kind of somersaults are occurring in everyone’s heads? The Lakers need to trade Russell Westbrook now.

Westbrook's value is at an all-time low, but the Lakers still stand to gain some quality role-players in exchange for Russ and a few future picks. If the team has any sense left, they'll take the only option left on the table and find him the first ticket out of town.

If not, it could further stall their progress. And, with LeBron James growing older by the day, time is in short supply for the Purple and Gold to compete.