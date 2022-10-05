Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed His New Goal Is To Become A Sex Symbol: "I Been Working Out And I Posted A Pic Couple Weeks Ago That Went Viral."

Shaquille O'Neal's life is an adventure, there aren't many people in the world that can say they've lived the sort of life Shaq has. His primary career as a basketball player saw him achieve almost unparalleled success. MVPs, Finals MVPs, championships, there were plenty of those in O'Neal's life as he became one of the faces of the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA in the early 2000s.  

But the story of Shaquille O'Neal hasn't ended with his basketball career, that was only a part of it. Shaq earned his doctorate, making him Dr. O'Neal, as he is often referred to during his appearances on TNT's Inside The NBA. His media career seems to grow greater by the year, he has his podcast now. On top of this, O'Neal is a police officer and a DJ and is involved in hundreds of businesses, some of which people haven't even heard of. So the question is, what exactly will the Big Diesel do next? 

Shaquille O'Neal Told Logan Paul That His New Goal Is To Become A Sex Symbol

The success and wealth that have become a routine part of Shaq's life have made him a huge celebrity. He is known across the world and, by his admission, has always done well with the ladies, unfortunately even as a married man. But it seems that he wants to become a sex icon next, something he revealed to Logan Paul in his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast. 

(starts at 29:53 minutes):

"I want to become a sex symbol. So I been working out and I posted a pic couple weeks ago that went viral. So I've been really really working out. Shirtless pic.

"I had a little 4-pack or something. Cuz I was looking at myself and I had that Charles Barkley retirement body. I didn't want my stomach to be over the belt anymore. And then that thing went viral so I have to live up to it. I was 401 pounds, now I'm 365, so I'm trying to take it back to 345. I want to have muscles everywhere and I want to do an underwear ad with my sons."

Shaquille O'Neal was looking mighty in shape in the picture he posted, he looked almost to be in NBA shape. For a man that has achieved as much as he has, getting an underwear ad will be no big deal. And while Shaq may want to become a sex symbol, there are those that would argue that he already is one. 

