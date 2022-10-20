Skip to main content

Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career

Scottie Barnes Says He’s Trying To Emulate Stephen Curry: “We All Want To Shoot Like Steph.”

Stephen Curry is one of the best players in the world today, and throughout his career, he has cemented himself as one of the best to ever play period. He is the best shooter of all time, and that has also allowed him to become one of the best scorers of all time.

One of the more remarkable things about Stephen Curry is that he has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors. He is definitely loyal to the team, and it's rare to see a star player stay this long with a franchise. In a recent interview with Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News, Stephen Curry claimed that it would be special to play with the Warriors for his whole career.

Shayna Rubin: You’ve said you want to be a Warrior for the rest of your career. What does this place mean to you and is that true?

Stephen Curry: Definitely true. It obviously helps because we’ve grown and this is what we built. What we’ve built here is unique. And how we’ve maintained it, adding young guys who figure it out. It goes against everything the league has shown over the years. This is really hard to do.

To play for one team my whole career will be special considering that we’ve won along the way.

There is no doubt that it is hard to imagine Stephen Curry wearing any jersey other than the Warriors. He is the catalyst that has made them into one of the most successful dynasties in NBA history, and they could potentially win even more in the future.

Stephen Curry Could Win Another Championship This Year

The Golden State Warriors could definitely repeat as champions this season, and they definitely have the talent to do so. In fact, Stephen Curry has previously claimed that the Warriors' championship window is wide open.

We've talked about that. I've said it plenty of times, we have a lot left in the tank in terms of what we can do out there on the floor. Bring up the age thing, that's something to talk about, but it doesn't really reflect how we approach this playoff journey, our confidence in what we can do going forward.

Hopefully, we do see Stephen Curry win another championship this year. He is a legend that is extremely underrated in all-time debates, and another ring would definitely force even the staunchest critics to respect him.

We will see how far the Golden State Warriors get this year. Stephen Curry will, as always, be crucial to how good the team is, and as long as he's firing on all cylinders, the Golden State Warriors have a chance to beat any team in the league.

