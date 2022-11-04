The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."

Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving has recently been under fire from the media and fans alike, as he posted a Tweet featuring the link to a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which had a lot of anti-Semitic messaging and offensive content.

It was previously reported that Kyrie Irving would be donating $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League, which is an anti-semitic organization. However, amidst his recent suspension by the Brooklyn Nets due to him not condemning antisemitism, the Anti-Defamation League has refused to accept Kyrie Irving's donation, per CEO Jonathan Greenblatt

Good for Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving has been given ample opportunity to do the right thing, apologize and condemn anti semitism. He has failed at almost every step along the way. This suspension is well-deserved.

We were optimistic but after watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. The Anti-Defamation League cannot in good conscience accept his donation.

It is easy to see why the ADL decided to refuse Kyrie Irving's donation. After all, the star point guard has not yet officially apologized, and his original promotion of an anti-semitic movie runs counter to the organization's goals.

Hopefully, we will see Kyrie Irving learn from his actions and change his stance in the future. There's no doubt that his previous actions were unacceptable, and we'll see if he makes a statement about this situation in the future.

Kyrie Irving's Time With The Nets Could Be Over

Kyrie Irving's suspension from the Brooklyn Nets was heavily talked about, and NBA fans all over social media reacted to the news. Some suggested that Kyrie Irving might not play for the Brooklyn Nets again.

It looks like Kyrie played his last game for the nets. I wonder which franchise he will take on a ride next

I don’t believe kyrie will play for them again

Kyrie Irving to the lakers feels destined to happen now. Lakers are desperate. Russel Westbrook and kyrie Irving on the same roster will be the most hilarious and dramatic thing ever

Yea Kyrie ain’t coming back to the Nets

Though he may not be a member of the team in the future, as of right now, he is still with the Brooklyn Nets. However, he will have to miss at least five games due to the team's suspension.

It remains to be seen if the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kyrie Irving this year. There's no question that it might make sense for the team to trade the point guard rather than lose him for nothing in 2023 free agency, and we'll see if that happens before the trade deadline.

