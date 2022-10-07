Skip to main content

Trae Young, Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox And More NBA Players React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

When everything appeared to be settled between Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors, somebody leaked a video of the incident where Green violently hit Jordan Poole in the face at practice. That situation made a lot of noise around the league this week, and nothing will change now that the video was shared with the public. 

After winning a championship together, one would imagine that these two are cool with each other, but the footage shows how Draymond didn't think before swinging at his teammate, which sent the latter to the floor. 

NBA fans already reacted to the video, calling out Draymond for using violence against his own teammate, saying it was completely uncalled for, and asking the Warriors to make big decisions about Green's future with the team. 

Just like fans, the rest of the NBA community is shocked by this footage. Now, players have expressed their surprise at the incident, others started debates on social media and a couple of them joked about what's going to happen next. Players like Trae Young, Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox and others have reacted to this unfortunate situation in different ways. 

Trae and Ja joked a little bit about it, with the Atlanta Hawks star saying that Green is trying to get to Los Angeles with this behavior, while Ja only used an emoji to know the opinion of his fans. De'Aaron Fox said it was a serious issue that somebody leaked that video, and Evan Fournier and Isaiah Thomas talked about the repercussion that Green's actions may have. 

This is a very hot and sensitive topic. It's not just the fact that two teammates fought at practice, but somebody leaked the video to the public. That must have gotten them a lot of money, and a lot of trouble for the Warriors now. Things won't be easy for the Dubs after fans learned how things went down between Poole and Green. This is a very serious matter and the Dubs should address it the proper way. 

The NBA is a wild world and when everything seems to be getting boring, something crazy happens. The offseason has had many wild stories, including Kevin Durant's failed trade request, Ime Udoka's suspension and now Draymond Green hitting Jordan Poole a couple of weeks away from the start of the season.  

