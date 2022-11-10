Video: Russell Westbrook Walks In The Postgame Press Conference Humming "Break My Soul" Song From Beyonce

Credit: Fadeaway World

In the last few weeks, Russell Westbrook has gone from being the most worrisome problem for the Los Angeles Lakers to becoming arguably the only player who is constantly playing well, apart from LeBron James. The credit for it goes to head coach Darvin Ham for convincing Westbrook to come off the bench.

Thanks to that call, Russ has completely changed the narrative around him. He has been nothing but amazing in the last few games. Despite that, Westbrook and the Lakers are still struggling to win games. After winning two back-to-back games, the team is currently on a 4-game losing streak.

They most recently lost against the Los Angeles Clippers, and it has led to many fans believing that the team's season is already over.

Russell Westbrook Was In Good Mood Despite Losing Against The Clippers

In the defeat against the Clippers, Russ played 30 minutes. He recorded 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 9 assists during that time span. Now, the Lakers may have lost the game, but before entering the postgame press conference, Westbrook was captured humming Beyonce's 'Break My Soul' song.

Russ is seemingly a huge fan of the American singer. When he exercised his $47.1 million player option this summer, he sang the same song and posted the clip on Twitter.

It's good to see that he's finally having some fun while playing for the Lakers, but the team is still losing way too many games. Despite the slow start to the season, Westbrook believes it is still too early to give up, and the team should simply aim to reach the playoffs.

"I think it's early, honestly. Long year. I think the goal is obviously towards the end of the year to be playing in the playoffs, playing for a championship, but you can't get caught looking too far ahead into the year. We need to focus in what we need to do right now, take one at a time and go from there."

Having an optimistic mindset is arguably the only thing that Russ and co. can do right now. But there will come a moment in the season when the franchise will be forced to make tough decisions about keeping the Big 3 together or simply blowing up the experiment.

