Skip to main content

Darvin Ham Reveals How He Convinced Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench

Darvin Ham Reveals How He Convinced Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench

With the Los Angeles Lakers struggling to start the new season, head coach Darvin Ham made a big decision to have Russell Westbrook come off the bench. There were rumors floating around in the offseason that Russ might end up coming off the bench and we did see a glimpse of it in the preseason. Westbrook came off the bench in their final game but the experiment didn't last for long, as he exited in the first quarter due to a hamstring injury.

The experiment is in full effect now though and the results are quite promising. Westbrook had a good game off the bench against the Timberwolves and he followed it up with an even better one against the Nuggets. He had 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists which led to Lakers fans being full of praise for him and he played a big role in helping the team finally get their first win of the season.

Darvin Ham Reveals How He Convinced Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench

Ham was delighted to finally get a win under his belt as he would have been feeling the pressure. The Lakers were the only winless team left in the NBA and a big reason why they finally got that win was because of his bold decision with regard to Westbrook. After the game, he revealed just what he told Russ to convince him to come off the bench.

(starts at 7:17 mark):

"I told him he's going to thrive, man. Just trust me. I always told him "If you sacrifice, man, a player of your magnitude, for you to do this, it's going to send waves. It's going to help our team.'"

"Everybody gets so caught up in the starting. If I remember correctly, he finished the game, right? And so It's like 'Dude, I'm putting you in a position where you're gonna come off, and you're just going to lead the charge of a whole new wave.' And it helped tonight."

"I'm so happy man. I can't even imagine what that kid has been going through. One of the biggest things about me getting this job was for him to get that respect that he deserved, because a lot of what went on last year was not his fault and all the blame was placed on him."

"I told him, 'Just listen to me, believe in me bro, I'm going to put you in a position to succeed with the group, but you have to put the group first. It can't be about me, or I or mine. It's got to be us, ours, we', and he's done that."

It would have taken a lot to convince Westbrook to accept this role but Ham's message got through and you have to give both men a lot of credit here. Westbrook put his faith in Ham and he has been rewarded for it.

Ham has seemingly navigated a situation that could have gotten messy extremely well and that is quite impressive considering it is his first head coaching job. He deserves a pat on the back for it but now he needs to make sure that they start winning with regularity.

YOU MAY LIKE

Darvin Ham Reveals How He Convinced Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals How He Convinced Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Mock The Lakers After They Celebrate Their First Win Of The Season: "Acting Like They Won The Chip"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Mock The Lakers After They Celebrate Their First Win Of The Season: "Acting Like They Won The Chip"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit During His Media Session
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit During His Media Session

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Garnett’s Contract Breakdown: From High School To $343 Million In His NBA Career
NBA

Kevin Garnett’s Contract Breakdown: From High School To $343 Million In His NBA Career

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Most Career Turnovers By Position: LeBron James Leads The Unpopular All-Time List
NBA

The Most Career Turnovers By Position: LeBron James Leads The Unpopular All-Time List

By Eddie Bitar
Ranking The Closest Players To Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant Was The Only Player To Challenge The GOAT
NBA

Ranking The Closest Players To Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant Was The Only Player To Challenge The GOAT

By Eddie Bitar
Darvin Ham Praises Anthony Davis For Playing Through His Back Injury
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Praises Anthony Davis For Playing Through His Back Injury

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2011 To 2020: From Big Disappointments To Future Superstars
NBA

The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2011 To 2020: From Big Disappointments To Future Superstars

By Eddie Bitar
Paul Pierce Thinks The Nets Should Try To Trade Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Thinks The Nets Should Try To Trade Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Slam The Los Angeles Clippers After Losing 4 Consecutive Games
NBA Media

NBA Fans Slam The Los Angeles Clippers After Losing 4 Consecutive Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Fans Think We Are In The New Era Of NBA: "Curry's Team Is 3-4, LeBron's Team Is 1-5, KD's Team Is 1-5"
NBA Media

Fans Think We Are In The New Era Of NBA: "Curry's Team Is 3-4, LeBron's Team Is 1-5, KD's Team Is 1-5"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen Curry Criticizes Himself And His Teammates After The Warriors' Embarrassing Loss Against The Pistons
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Criticizes Himself And His Teammates After The Warriors' Embarrassing Loss Against The Pistons

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Best Teammates Throughout Their Careers (Only All-Stars)
NBA

LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Best Teammates Throughout Their Careers (Only All-Stars)

By Nick Mac
Darvin Ham Is Proud Of The Lakers For Breaking 0-5 Streak: "We Needed To Prove Something To Ourselves"
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Is Proud Of The Lakers For Breaking 0-5 Streak: "We Needed To Prove Something To Ourselves"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis Opens Up After Breaking Lakers Losing Streak: "We Needed This Win"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Opens Up After Breaking Lakers Losing Streak: "We Needed This Win"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya