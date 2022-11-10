Skip to main content

Lakers Fan Says Robert Pelinka Should Be Arrested Because Of His Trade Decision

Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka had brickbats coming his way in copious doses after the team's 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers that pegged them to a 2-9 record in the West and placed 14th in the standings.

Social media was flooded with Lakers fans ranting about Pelinka for the decisions he made over the last couple of years which resulted in the side making the playoffs once and then ending their season 33-49 last year.

Ahead of the season, the heat was back on the manager when the final roster was announced. With the team devoid of role players who could contribute, Pelinka was pulled up again for building an inexperienced team around LeBron James and  Anthony Davis.

One fan, in particular, was quite harsh when it came to lambasting the Lakers' front office man. You can view the tweet below:

We chose THT over Caruso just to trade him for Beverley. Rob Pelinka should be arrested.

Pelinka has been under fire since the time the side did away with Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls with the team investing in a young Talen Horton-Tucker instead. The move didn't yield results and then he was traded to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley, who hasn't had a great outing with the Lakers yet.

Rob Pelinka Continues To Be Blasted By Lakers Fans And Experts

The above-mentioned tweet was not the first time and will certainly not be the last the Lakers' ardents will roast Pelinka. The GM was even called out by NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith who felt his bad decisions cost the team a shot at being bonafide playoff contenders.

Not the personality who would pull punches, Smith spoke about the roster construction on 'First Take' saying Pelinka was responsible for it.

"Rob Pelinka, I personally like him and I would love to refrain from him myself but I can't. This roster is horrible and it has got your fingerprints written all over it sir. It's horrible."

Earlier, Pelinka and the Lakers agreed on a multi-year contract extension. It was reported that the new deal would keep him through 2026 — news that had mixed responses on social media.

While he may not necessarily win the best GM of the year, Pelinka's moves have yielded results, but also put the side under a bit of tumult over the past couple of seasons. Perhaps, the trade window moves might help repair some of the damage.

