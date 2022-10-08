Skip to main content

Rob Pelinka And The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Agree On A Multi-Year Contract Extension

Rob Pelinka

According to Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes, Rob Pelinka has reached an agreement with the Lakers on a contract extension that will keep him in town through 2026.

In an article on Saturday evening, Haynes dropped the inside details on the move and highlighted what it means for L.A.'s future.

Check it out:

Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has agreed to a multiyear contract extension, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The new contract structure goes through 2026, sources said.

The Lakers’ ownership group, led by Jeanie Buss, believes deeply in management and the coach being in alignment on one vision. Pelinka’s contract is now set to expire at the same time as first-year head coach Darvin Ham, who signed a four-year deal.

Pelinka, 52, has been with the Lakers since 2017 as general manager and was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in 2020.

Under Rob Pelinka, the Los Angeles Lakers have had mixed results. While it was Pelinka who got Davis and built that Lakers roster in 2020, it was also he who broke that team up the following season and acquired Russell Westbrook last summer.

Rob Pelinka Is Dedicated To Winning With LeBron James And Anthony Davis

Needless to say, Rob has not done a flawless job as GM/VP, but he remains committed to surrounding LeBron James with the best talent available.

"Let me abundantly clear: We have one of the great players in LeBron James to ever play the game on our team," Pelinka said on his long-term plans for the Lakers. "He committed to us with a long-term contract, a three-year contract. So of course we will do everything we can, picks included, to make deals that give us a chance to help LeBron get to the end. He committed to our organization. That's got to be a bilateral commitment, and it's there. Again, as I started the question by saying, we are committed to doing everything we can to put the best team around LeBron as long as it's a smart trade because of the limitations caused by the Stepien rule and the implications of that."

It is no secret that Oelinka has close ties to Jeanie and many other high-ranking lakers officials. As Kobe's agent for years, he grew close to the organization and was personally recommended for the job by Bryant himself.

But no matter what you have to say about the Lakers and their recent moves, bringing in Pelinka was one thing that they did right, and extending him was, undoubtedly, the best move they could have made amid all this internal strife.

Hopefully, it pays off with another championship.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines

By Aditya Mohapatra
Bill Simmons' Monster 3-Team Trade Idea Would Send Draymond Green To The Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook To The Pacers, And Myles Turner To The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says A Monster 3-Team Trade That Would Send Draymond Green To The Lakers Is Not Inconceivable: "Everyone Says The Final Season With Kevin Durant Was A Profoundly Unhappy Season. I Don’t Think They Wanna Go Through That Again..."

By Nico Martinez
Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."

By Gautam Varier
‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value
NBA Media

‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value

By Aditya Mohapatra
Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”
NBA Media

Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Shuts Down Narrative That Kobe Bryant Didn't Like Him: "When People Say Kobe Don't Fuck With You Like That, I Just Laugh."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With Kobe Bryant: "When People Say 'Kobe Don't F**k With You Like That,' I Just Laugh..."

By Nico Martinez
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Gets Real On The Draymond Green/Jordan Poole Altercation: "If Two Grown Men Are Having Words, And One Pushes The Other, You’ve Got To Assume That Something Might Happen..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says It's 'Bulls**t' That Punch Video Leaked: "When I'm Coaching Everyone Up, That Doesn't Leak..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

League Executives Reportedly Do Not Believe The Draymond Green Incident Will Breakup The Warriors Dynasty

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest About The Brooklyn Nets Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: “The Low-Hanging Fruit That We Could All Agree On Is Sometimes We’re Not Playing Hard Enough."

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: TMZ Likely Paid 'Less Than $10,000' For Infamous Draymond Green Video

By Nico Martinez
Rob Pelinka
NBA Media

Rob Pelinka And The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Agree On A Multi-Year Contract Extension

By Nico Martinez
Steve Kerr
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Is Pissed After Draymond Green's Punch Becomes Viral Video: "It Should Not Make It Out Of Our Walls. We Need To Be Better.”

By Nico Martinez
Redeem Team Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says It Was A Jealous-Free Zone Between Kobe Bryant And The Rest Of The Team: "It's Not Just That Kobe Made Them Better, They Made Kobe Better."
NBA Media

Redeem Team Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says It Was A Jealous-Free Zone Between Kobe Bryant And The Rest Of The Team: "It's Not Just That Kobe Made Them Better, They Made Kobe Better."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kenyon Martin's Heated Words To Alonzo Mourning During An Altercation In Practice: "You Need To Worry About Your Motherf***ing Kidney Before Worrying About Me."
NBA Media

Kenyon Martin's Heated Words To Alonzo Mourning During An Altercation In Practice: "You Need To Worry About Your Motherf***ing Kidney Before Worrying About Me."

By Divij Kulkarni