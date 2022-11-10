Russell Westbrook Believes The Season Is Still Early And The Ultimate Lakers' Goal Is To Reach The NBA Playoffs

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

When the 2022-23 NBA season started, many expected the Los Angeles Lakers to at least be better than last season. The expectations from the Lakers were to at least be in playoff contention throughout the regular season and switch gears come playoff time.

Unfortunately, the Lakers have nowhere been on that level so far, as they are currently 2-9 this season. The organization's most recent defeat came against their bitter rivals in the Los Angeles Clippers. While the team played great defensively, this time around, they lacked in offense.

The team is in desperate need of turning things around as soon as possible. It could either be by trading for players or simply hoping that the current roster gets better. But let's be honest, the odds of the latter happening are diminishing with each game.

Russell Westbrook Sets A Realistic Goal For The Lakers

Over the last few games, one of the only positives about the Lakers has been Russell Westbrook's amazing performance off the bench. The former NBA MVP has embraced his new role and is doing everything in his power to help the team win. Unfortunately, there's only so much one player can do.

Anyhow, following the defeat against the Clippers, Russ was asked about his thoughts on the Lakers as of now and what the goal is for the franchise moving forward in the season.

(Starts at 1:34)

"I think it's early, honestly. Long year. I think the goal is obviously towards the end of the year to be playing in the playoffs, playing for a championship, but you can't get caught looking too far ahead into the year. We need to focus in what we need to do right now, take one at a time and go from there."

As Westbrook mentioned, the season is indeed long, and there are still a plethora of games left for the Lakers to make a comeback this season. The ideal situation for the team would be not only to make it to the playoffs but also to compete for the NBA Championship. However, as things stand right now, it seems like a pipedream.

