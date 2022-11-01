Video: Trae Young Wears Black Panther Costume For Halloween

Credit: Fadeaway World

In the United States, Halloween is a huge tradition for a lot of households. There's no doubt that adults and kids alike love dressing up in costumes and celebrating the occasion.

Some NBA players have also gotten into the Halloween spirit. Superhero suits are obviously a great option for a costume, and Celtics forward Grant Williams was spotted wearing a Batman costume for the occasion.

It seems as though Trae Young also decided to show up in a costume for Halloween. The Atlanta Hawks' star point guard was spotted wearing a Black Panther costume ahead of the Hawks' game against the Raptors, and it is clear that he pulled the look off well.

Unfortunately, the Atlanta Hawks were unable to win their recent contest against the Toronto Raptors. Trae Young notably struggled, as he ended the game with 10 total turnovers.

Hopefully, we see the Atlanta Hawks win their next game against the New York Knicks. They will definitely be motivated to come out strong and bounce back after a tough loss to an Eastern Conference opponent.

Trae Young's Primary Goal Is To Win A Championship

A lot of players are motivated by winning a championship. The NBA Finals are obviously the highest stage in professional basketball, and few players overall win championships during his career.

As one of the superstars in the league, Trae Young wants to win at the highest level. Ahead of the season, Trae Young stated that his main goal is to win a championship with the Atlanta Hawks.

"I want to win a championship; that's the main goal," Young recently told PEOPLE while spending time with family in Oklahoma. "I'm at a space where everything's been said," Young explained. "So, there's really nothing new."

The Atlanta Hawks made a win-now move by adding Dejounte Murray to the team this summer, sending out Danilo Gallinari along with draft compensation to the San Antonio Spurs. Thus far, this has paid off for the team, as Trae Young is seeing a lot less defensive attention now that he isn't the only offensive engine on the team.

It remains to be seen if the Atlanta Hawks will be able to win a championship. Generally, teams with small guards haven't historically been able to win championships. However, there have been guards such as Isiah Thomas and Stephen Curry that have managed to defy the odds, and perhaps we will see Trae Young do the same in the future.