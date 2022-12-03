Watch: A Furious Russell Westbrook Starts A Countdown For Giannis Antetokounmpo At The Free Throw Line

Credit: Fadeaway World

Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to a dominant start to the 2022-23 NBA season as he and the Bucks look to return to the NBA Finals. He is having arguably the best season of his career, but there is one chink in his armor at the moment.

Heading into their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Giannis is averaging a career-high 31.3 points per game but at the same time, he is averaging a career-worst 60.8% shooting from the free throw line. One of his ugliest games at the line came against the Philadelphia 76ers as he went 4-15, which eventually led to the big incident with the ladder after the game. As he struggles from the line, Giannis has started taking way too long to shoot his free throws and his opponents aren't happy about it.

Russell Westbrook Starts A Countdown For Giannis Antetokounmpo

We famously saw teams as well as fans start a countdown for Giannis at the line back in the 2021 playoffs and while it seemed to bother him at first, he dealt with it fairly well as time went on. We haven't seen it in a while though but as he was taking too long to shoot his free throws in the game against the Lakers, Russell Westbrook got irritated. When Giannis got a re-do because of Westbrook's actions during his attempt, he started yelling out the countdown to the referee.

The NBA really needs to get Giannis to speed up, as it isn't right for them to make an exception for him in this case. The Lakers bench had also joined in on the countdown and you can expect more of his opponents to do this in the future.

Free throws aside, there is a lot to like about Giannis' play on the court this season. Luka Doncic called him the best player in the world and while the likes of Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry are having amazing seasons, it is hard to argue with that assessment from Luka.

