Skip to main content

Watch: A Furious Russell Westbrook Starts A Countdown For Giannis Antetokounmpo At The Free Throw Line

Watch: A Furious Russell Westbrook Starts A Countdown For Giannis Antetokounmpo At The Free Throw Line

Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to a dominant start to the 2022-23 NBA season as he and the Bucks look to return to the NBA Finals. He is having arguably the best season of his career, but there is one chink in his armor at the moment.

Heading into their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Giannis is averaging a career-high 31.3 points per game but at the same time, he is averaging a career-worst 60.8% shooting from the free throw line. One of his ugliest games at the line came against the Philadelphia 76ers as he went 4-15, which eventually led to the big incident with the ladder after the game. As he struggles from the line, Giannis has started taking way too long to shoot his free throws and his opponents aren't happy about it.

Russell Westbrook Starts A Countdown For Giannis Antetokounmpo

We famously saw teams as well as fans start a countdown for Giannis at the line back in the 2021 playoffs and while it seemed to bother him at first, he dealt with it fairly well as time went on. We haven't seen it in a while though but as he was taking too long to shoot his free throws in the game against the Lakers, Russell Westbrook got irritated. When Giannis got a re-do because of Westbrook's actions during his attempt, he started yelling out the countdown to the referee.

The NBA really needs to get Giannis to speed up, as it isn't right for them to make an exception for him in this case. The Lakers bench had also joined in on the countdown and you can expect more of his opponents to do this in the future.

Free throws aside, there is a lot to like about Giannis' play on the court this season. Luka Doncic called him the best player in the world and while the likes of Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry are having amazing seasons, it is hard to argue with that assessment from Luka.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Watch: A Furious Russell Westbrook Starts A Countdown For Giannis Antetokounmpo At The Free Throw Line
NBA Media

Watch: A Furious Russell Westbrook Starts A Countdown For Giannis Antetokounmpo At The Free Throw Line

By Gautam Varier
DeMar DeRozan
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan

By Nico Martinez
Jimmy Butler
NBA Media

NBA Insider Flames The Miami Heat, SaysThey Don't Have Enough Fire-Power To Compete In The East

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Video: Russell Westbrook Crashes ESPN Intro To Shoutout His Wife And Kids In Wholesome Moment

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green Reveals His Ultimate Mt. Rushmore For The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Draymond Green Reveals His Ultimate Mt. Rushmore For The Golden State Warriors

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Lakers Legend Shaquille O'Neal Sends A Big Message To Modern-Day NBA Players

By Nico Martinez
Rudy Gobert Says No National Team Could Stop Team France With Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama, And Himself
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Says No National Team Could Stop Team France With Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama And Himself

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Heckler Pledges To Match $25,000 Fine In Charitable Donation Offer

By Nico Martinez
Kim Kardashian's Tweet In 2012 About the Clippers Goes Viral Amid Chris Paul Scandal
NBA Media

Kim Kardashian's Tweet In 2012 About the Clippers Goes Viral Amid Chris Paul Scandal

By Nico Martinez
Jimmy Butler
NBA Media

Jimmy Butler Promises Heat President Pat Riley His 10th NBA Championship

By Nico Martinez
The Current NBA Awards Leaders: Jayson Tatum Deserves MVP, Russell Westbrook Wins Sixth Man Of The Year
NBA

The Current NBA Awards Leaders: Jayson Tatum Deserves MVP, Russell Westbrook Wins Sixth Man Of The Year

By Eddie Bitar
Golden State Warriors All-Time Leaders In Major Categories
NBA

Golden State Warriors All-Time Leaders In Major Categories

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Insider Is 'Convinced' The Lakers Will Make A Trade By Mid-January
NBA Media

NBA Insider Is 'Convinced' The Lakers Will Make A Trade By Mid-January

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans React To 3 Trade Scenarios That May Happen Soon
NBA Media

Lakers Fans React To 3 Trade Scenarios That May Happen Soon

By Aaron Abhishek
Dennis Rodman Said Wilt Chamberlain Lied About Sleeping With 20,000 Women
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Said Wilt Chamberlain Lied About Sleeping With 20,000 Women

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have 'Discussed' Trading For Two Stars This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have 'Discussed' Trading For Two Stars This Season

By Orlando Silva