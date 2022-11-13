Skip to main content

Watch: Canon Curry Wholesomely Told Stephen Curry To Sign Another Fan's Basketball

Watch: Canon Curry Wholesomely Told Stephen Curry To Sign Another Fan's Basketball

Stephen Curry is currently at the top of the world, the Golden State Warriors superstar has been in incredible form to start the season. His team could be doing better, but Steph himself is playing at the level that saw him win MVP unanimously in his prime. He is the reigning Finals MVP too and has changed the game, so his popularity is at a level beyond what most superstars have enjoyed during their careers. 

Curry's popularity isn't just limited to his play on the court, Steph is one of the nicest human beings around. He is often spending time with his wife and his children, his family has always played a very important role in his life. In his career as one of the faces of the NBA, there are a lot of demands on his time, but Steph always makes time for his loved ones, and the way he is raising his children shows that. 

It became extremely evident when after his last game, Curry went to say hello to his children in the stands. While he was talking to his young son, Canon, a wholesome moment was caught on camera. Canon Curry would have been expected to pay attention to just his dad when he came over to him, but instead, he pointed Steph towards another young fan asking for his autograph. This shows just how aware and caring Canon already is, and is a huge credit to his parents Steph and Ayesha. 

Ayesha Curry Shared A Lovely Video Of Her Son Canon Dribbling The Basketball

While the children of NBA stars don't have to follow in their footsteps necessarily, Canon Curry is already trying to emulate his dad. Ayesha Curry had shared a video of Canon dribbling two basketballs and working on his handle, and the young Curry looks like he's on his way to becoming just like his father. 

It would be unfair to expect a child to become one of the greatest players ever, but Canon has every opportunity to become just like his father. Based on the video of him pointing to a fan though, it's evident that Canon is already becoming a child who understands caring and kindness, and this is the greatest thing anyone can learn at a young age. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Watch: Canon Curry Wholesomely Told Stephen Curry To Sign Another Fan's Basketball
NBA Media

Watch: Canon Curry Wholesomely Told Stephen Curry To Sign Another Fan's Basketball

By Divij Kulkarni
Tyrese Haliburton Takes A Shot At 'No Culture' Kings While Talking About Pacers
NBA Media

Tyrese Haliburton Takes A Shot At 'No Culture' Kings While Talking About Pacers

By Orlando Silva
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
NBA Media

Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"

By Orlando Silva
John Salley Reveals The Place Where Michael Jordan Feels Completely Unbothered
NBA Media

John Salley Reveals The Place Where Michael Jordan Feels Completely Unbothered

By Aaron Abhishek
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win

By Divij Kulkarni
20 Worst Players On The Last 20 Championship Teams
NBA

20 Worst Players On The Last 20 Championship Teams

By Eddie Bitar
Stephon Marbury Hailed Kyrie Irving As A True Leader Amid Latest Controversy
NBA Media

Stephon Marbury Hailed Kyrie Irving As A True Leader Amid Latest Controversy

By Divij Kulkarni
Jayson Tatum Reflects On Celtics’ Successful Run So Far: “It’s Night And Day This Season From How We Started Last Season”
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Reflects On Celtics’ Successful Run So Far: “It’s Night And Day This Season From How We Started Last Season”

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James And His Wife Savannah Were Seen Attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 48th Birthday Party
Entertainment

LeBron James And His Wife Savannah Were Seen Attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 48th Birthday Party

By Divij Kulkarni
LaMelo Ball's Thoughts After Return From Injury After 213 Days Will Please Hornets Fans
NBA Media

LaMelo Ball's Thoughts After Return From Injury After 213 Days Will Please Hornets Fans

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Magic Johnson vs. Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Comparison
NBA

Lakers Magic Johnson vs. Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Comparison

By Eddie Bitar
Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”

By Gautam Varier
DJ Khaled Brought A Pillow For His New Super Exclusive Shoes To The Heat vs. Hornets Game
Entertainment

DJ Khaled Brought A Pillow For His New Super Exclusive Shoes To The Heat vs. Hornets Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Wilson Chandler Revealed Paul Pierce's Hilarious Trash Talk To Amar'e Stoudemire: "I Only Argue With Kobe's And LeBron's.
NBA Media

Wilson Chandler Revealed Paul Pierce's Hilarious Trash Talk To Amar'e Stoudemire: "I Only Argue With Kobe's And LeBron's."

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Brooklyn Nets: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Brooklyn Nets: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day

By Aaron Abhishek
Draymond Green Reveals Warriors' True Feelings About A Kevin Durant Trade
NBA Media

Draymond Green Reveals Warriors' True Feelings About A Kevin Durant Trade

By Orlando Silva