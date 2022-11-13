Watch: Canon Curry Wholesomely Told Stephen Curry To Sign Another Fan's Basketball

Stephen Curry is currently at the top of the world, the Golden State Warriors superstar has been in incredible form to start the season. His team could be doing better, but Steph himself is playing at the level that saw him win MVP unanimously in his prime. He is the reigning Finals MVP too and has changed the game, so his popularity is at a level beyond what most superstars have enjoyed during their careers.

Curry's popularity isn't just limited to his play on the court, Steph is one of the nicest human beings around. He is often spending time with his wife and his children, his family has always played a very important role in his life. In his career as one of the faces of the NBA, there are a lot of demands on his time, but Steph always makes time for his loved ones, and the way he is raising his children shows that.

It became extremely evident when after his last game, Curry went to say hello to his children in the stands. While he was talking to his young son, Canon, a wholesome moment was caught on camera. Canon Curry would have been expected to pay attention to just his dad when he came over to him, but instead, he pointed Steph towards another young fan asking for his autograph. This shows just how aware and caring Canon already is, and is a huge credit to his parents Steph and Ayesha.

Ayesha Curry Shared A Lovely Video Of Her Son Canon Dribbling The Basketball

While the children of NBA stars don't have to follow in their footsteps necessarily, Canon Curry is already trying to emulate his dad. Ayesha Curry had shared a video of Canon dribbling two basketballs and working on his handle, and the young Curry looks like he's on his way to becoming just like his father.

It would be unfair to expect a child to become one of the greatest players ever, but Canon has every opportunity to become just like his father. Based on the video of him pointing to a fan though, it's evident that Canon is already becoming a child who understands caring and kindness, and this is the greatest thing anyone can learn at a young age.

