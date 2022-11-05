Skip to main content

Watch: Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Do "Rock The Baby" Celebration Together

Watch: Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Do "Rock The Baby" Celebration Together

The Russell Westbrook resurgence continues as the former MVP seems to be rediscovering some of that old magic. Russ has been a big reason why the Lakers have won their last two games, as his production, to go with the energy he brings off the bench, has benefitted the team a whole lot.

He has gone from being someone who the fans were done with after that disastrous sequence toward the end of the game against the Blazers to being a lovable figure that everyone is rooting for. Westbrook gave them more reasons to be pleased with him in the game against the Jazz as he got off to a red-hot start again.

Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Do "Rock The Baby" Celebration

Westbrook kept the Lakers in the game in the first quarter, as he had a near-perfect performance. He scored 10 points on 3-3 shooting from the field and 2-2 from beyond the arc while also dishing out 4 assists and committing one turnover. Two of those points came after backing down Jordan Clarkson and then finishing at the rim, after which Westbrook did the "Rock the Baby" celebration with Patrick Beverley.

Who would have thought the day would ever come when these two would be doing this on the court? They have put all the bad blood they had behind them and seem to enjoy playing with each other now. Russ seems to have found joy in playing basketball in general after some rough times and seems to be well and truly back. Head coach Darvin Ham said that one of his goals is to get Westbrook in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation, and if Russ keeps this up, he will win the award.

As for the Lakers, they still find themselves behind in the game despite this explosion from Russ. They are also having one of their best shooting nights from beyond the arc, but their defense, which has been pretty good this season, has really struggled. They need more effort on that end of the floor if they are to extend this winning run to 3 games.

YOU MAY LIKE

Watch: Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Do "Rock The Baby" Celebration Together
NBA Media

Watch: Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Do "Rock The Baby" Celebration Together

By Gautam Varier
USATSI_19359170
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Warriors Losing Their Fifth Straight Game Against Pelicans: "Jonathan Kuminga Being Out Of The Rotation Never Made Any Sense."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Near-Perfect First Half Against Jazz: "He Stole LeBron's Basketball Powers."

By Lee Tran
Nick Young Calls Out Three Lakers Players Because Of Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Nick Young Calls Out Three Lakers Players Because Of Russell Westbrook

By Gautam Varier
The Only NBA Players Who Won 4 Championships, 2 MVP Awards, And 1 Finals MVP Award
NBA

The Only NBA Players Who Won 4 Championships, 2 MVP Awards, And 1 Finals MVP Award

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans Think Golden State Warriors Are Tanking For Victor Wembanyama After Four Straight Losses
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Golden State Warriors Are Tanking For Victor Wembanyama After Four Straight Losses

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Bronny And Bryce James Do Iconic LeBron James’ Pre-Game Ritual: “Like Father, Like Sons”
NBA Media

Bronny And Bryce James Do Iconic LeBron James’ Pre-Game Ritual: “Like Father, Like Sons”

By Orlando Silva
Rockets, Pistons, Magic, Kings, And Pelicans Have The Highest Chances Of Getting Victor Wembanyama Right Now
NBA Media

Rockets, Pistons, Magic, Kings, And Pelicans Have The Highest Chances Of Getting Victor Wembanyama Right Now

By Gautam Varier
kevin durant trades
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Insider Says Suns, Heat, Bulls, Pelicans, And Raptors Could Trade For Kevin Durant If The Nets Decide To Rebuild

By Lee Tran
Nike Suspends Ties With Kyrie Irving And Will Not Release His Kyrie 8 Shoe Amidst Recent Controversy
NBA Media

Nike Suspends Ties With Kyrie Irving And Will Not Release His Kyrie 8 Shoe Amidst Recent Controversy

By Gautam Varier
kd crossover
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant Doing An Ankle-Breaker Crossover On Daniel Gafford: "KD Sent That Man To The Shadow Realm."

By Lee Tran
No One Wants Kyrie Irving Except The Lakers, Confirms Western Conference Executive
NBA Media

No One Wants Kyrie Irving Except The Lakers, Confirms Western Conference Executive

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Ignored Joe Tsai's Text Messages Amid Ongoing Scandal

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't Think Donovan Mitchell Is Ready To Carry A Team Yet: "This Is Regular Season"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't Think Donovan Mitchell Is Ready To Carry A Team Yet: "This Is Regular Season"

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Durant Seemingly Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Controversy
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Seemingly Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Controversy

By Aaron Abhishek
Adam Silver
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Blasts NBA Commissioner Adam Silver For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green

By Nico Martinez