Watch: Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Do "Rock The Baby" Celebration Together

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Russell Westbrook resurgence continues as the former MVP seems to be rediscovering some of that old magic. Russ has been a big reason why the Lakers have won their last two games, as his production, to go with the energy he brings off the bench, has benefitted the team a whole lot.

He has gone from being someone who the fans were done with after that disastrous sequence toward the end of the game against the Blazers to being a lovable figure that everyone is rooting for. Westbrook gave them more reasons to be pleased with him in the game against the Jazz as he got off to a red-hot start again.

Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Do "Rock The Baby" Celebration

Westbrook kept the Lakers in the game in the first quarter, as he had a near-perfect performance. He scored 10 points on 3-3 shooting from the field and 2-2 from beyond the arc while also dishing out 4 assists and committing one turnover. Two of those points came after backing down Jordan Clarkson and then finishing at the rim, after which Westbrook did the "Rock the Baby" celebration with Patrick Beverley.

Who would have thought the day would ever come when these two would be doing this on the court? They have put all the bad blood they had behind them and seem to enjoy playing with each other now. Russ seems to have found joy in playing basketball in general after some rough times and seems to be well and truly back. Head coach Darvin Ham said that one of his goals is to get Westbrook in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation, and if Russ keeps this up, he will win the award.

As for the Lakers, they still find themselves behind in the game despite this explosion from Russ. They are also having one of their best shooting nights from beyond the arc, but their defense, which has been pretty good this season, has really struggled. They need more effort on that end of the floor if they are to extend this winning run to 3 games.