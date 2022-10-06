Zach Lowe Doesn't Think Nikola Jokic Can Win Three Straight NBA MVPs: "People Just Hate To Give It To The Same Guy Over And Over Again. That's Why Giannis Wasn't Gonna Win Last Year."

Winning the NBA MVP award is a great honor for any player in the league. After all, winning the award is directly linked to being the best player in the NBA for one regular season. But what's even more impressive than winning the MVP award? Well, winning it in back-to-back seasons.

Last season, the Denver Nuggets superstar became one of the players to achieve this rare feat as he took home the second MVP award of his career. Jokic had a great season, and while many believed the honor could have gone to Joel Embiid, the Joker's performance was simply too good to avoid.

Now, fans are already wondering if Jokic will end up winning the third straight MVP of his career. As a matter of fact, only three players have ever managed to win three straight MVP awards during their career.

Zach Lowe Explains Why Nikola Jokic Will Win Third Straight MVP Award

With the 2022-23 NBA season starting soon, the favorites to win each award are now being discussed among fans and the media. While no one believes that he will fall off from MVP level, there's still an understanding that Jokic won't be winning another MVP this season.

Renowned NBA analyst Zach Lowe believes the same, and he explained it in a recent interview with Bill Simmons.

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure. I don't think he's gonna win three-straight MVP's. People just hate to give it to the same guy over and over again. That's why Giannis wasn't gonna win last year."

While Bill Simmons seems to be on the Nikola Jokic bandwagon, Lowe completely denied any chances of the Joker winning the MVP award this season.

It's obviously due to voters' fatigue. We have seen that play its role several times before in the NBA. Be it Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James, due to voters' fatigue, they have been robbed of the chance of winning three straight MVP awards.