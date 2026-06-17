Chicago Bulls Predicted To Select UNC And Texas Tech Prospects In 2026 NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls could walk away from the 2026 NBA Draft with two major building blocks if Bleacher Report’s latest projection becomes reality.

Bleacher Report predicts the Bulls will select North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson with the No. 4 overall pick and Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson with the No. 15 pick. For a team still trying to define its long-term identity, that would be a fascinating combination of size, athleticism, playmaking, and scoring upside.

Wilson is the bigger name here. The UNC freshman has been one of the fastest-rising prospects in the class and is now widely viewed as a top-five lock. At 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Wilson has the kind of physical profile teams love in a modern frontcourt player. He has size, length, open-floor athleticism, defensive versatility, and enough flashes of ball skill to make scouts believe there is still a lot more to unlock.

His freshman season at North Carolina was outstanding. Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 57.8% from the field. He did almost everything for the Tar Heels, scoring around the rim, running in transition, passing out of pressure, crashing the glass, and making plays defensively.

That type of production is hard to ignore. The biggest question with Wilson remains his shooting. He hit just 25.9% from three-point range, which will make some teams wonder how quickly he can space the floor at the NBA level. Still, his touch, mid-range flashes, and overall confidence suggest there is room for improvement.

For Chicago, Wilson makes a lot of sense. The Bulls need high-upside talent. They need athleticism. They need a forward who can defend multiple positions and grow into a major offensive piece. Wilson may not be a finished product, but his ceiling is exactly the type of swing Chicago should be taking at No. 4.

The No. 15 pick is where things get even more interesting. Bleacher Report has the Bulls selecting Christian Anderson, the Texas Tech guard who has been generating strong buzz throughout the pre-draft process.

Anderson is not the biggest guard in the class, but he brings real offensive skill. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals during his sophomore season while shooting 47.2% from the field and 41.5% from three-point range.

That combination of shooting and playmaking is extremely valuable. Anderson also impressed at the combine, where he measured with a 6-foot-6 wingspan and posted a 40.5-inch max vertical. Those numbers helped calm some concerns about his size and athletic tools.

His game is built around pace, feel, and shot-making. He can run pick-and-roll, hit pull-up threes, create for teammates, and punish defenses that go under screens. Compared to several other guard prospects in his range, Anderson is viewed as one of the more natural playmakers and one of the best shooters.

That makes him an easy fit next to Wilson. If the Bulls land both players, they would add a dynamic forward with star-level physical tools and a skilled guard who can organize the offense. Wilson gives them frontcourt upside. Anderson gives them backcourt stability and spacing.

There is a risk with both. Wilson still needs to refine his jumper and half-court handle. Anderson will need to prove he can defend bigger, stronger NBA guards. But at this stage of Chicago’s rebuild, upside matters more than perfection.

The Bulls cannot afford safe picks with limited ceilings. They need players who can change the direction of the franchise. Wilson and Anderson would give them two real chances to do exactly that.