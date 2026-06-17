Luka Doncic Says He Would Want To Play Against Michael Jordan In Dream NBA Matchup

Luka Doncic is widely regarded as one of the most talented players in the NBA. While boasting tremendous offensive ability, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar quickly established himself as an elite scoring threat, winning the scoring title for the 2025-26 season after posting an average of 33.5 points per game.

Needless to say, Luka Doncic’s offensive accomplishments and competitive drive speak for themselves. However, when asked about which basketball legend he would like to compete against by a seven-year-old child (Eric) during a recent Drafteados event in Madrid, Doncic responded:

“Well, I think I would choose Michael Jordan because it’s an easy answer. But he was an incredible player, and the truth is I would like to play against him.”

Luka Doncic’s pick may resonate with almost every basketball fan. At least at some point in their life, a fan has looked at Michael Jordan with nothing but awe in their eyes. With absolute wonder and curiosity, there is no denying that having the experience of playing against one of the greatest players that the game has ever seen is a dream. Doncic may not be much different.

Still, facing Michael Jordan would be a daunting task, to say the least. Barring his trademark moves in the post and his phenomenal athleticism, Jordan’s competitive streak makes him an absolute nightmare for opponents. When additionally factoring in his career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game, along with his never-ending list of accomplishments, Luka Doncic would have his work cut out for him.

Luka Doncic Opens Up On Representing The Jordan Brand

While it is easy to become a fan of Michael Jordan, it is far more difficult (and rewarding) to be an athlete representing the Jordan brand. With only a select few falling under the Jordan brand umbrella, it is a truly noteworthy feat, and for Luka Doncic, it is quite significant.

When asked about what being a Jordan brand athlete meant to him, Doncic responded:

“Well, I don’t think I imagined it, and on top of that, being able to have my own shoes is something incredible. But well, it’s an honor to represent that brand, because we already know who the player of that brand is. So it’s a dream, man.”

Luka Doncic officially became a Jordan brand athlete early in his professional career, signing a multi-year contract back in December 2019. Since then, Doncic has only grown in stature, launching his first line of signature shoes, the “Jordan Luka 1,” in 2022, specifically designed for his unique playing style featuring unpredictable rhythm and flow.

Following the release of his first signature shoe, Doncic and the Jordan brand have seen four more iterations of the Jordan Luka, as well as a unique “Luka .77,” designed for durability and comfort on outdoor surfaces.

Luka Doncic’s sustained growth as a superstar will likely lead to the release of more popular signature shoes. With major names like Stephen Curry signing with non-traditional sneaker brands, however, it is difficult to predict what the future holds.